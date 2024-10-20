India A triumphs over Pakistan A in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

India A started their ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 campaign with a thrilling seven-run victory over Pakistan A. Chasing India's 184, Pakistan A could only manage 176/7 in their 20 overs. Pakistan A needed 17 runs in the final over bowled by Anshul Kamboj. Although Abdul Samad (25 off 15) smashed the first ball for a boundary, Kamboj dismissed him in the same over. Despite conceding boundaries on the third and last ball, Kamboj restricted Pakistan A to just 9 runs in the over. Score: India 20 overs 183-8, Pakistan 20 overs 176-7.

Pakistan A's chase of 184 got off to a shaky start. Captain Mohammad Haris (6), after hitting a six on the first ball, was bowled by Kamboj on the second. Kamboj struck again in the powerplay, removing Umair Yousuf (2). However, Yasir Khan (33 off 22) and Qasim Akram (27) built a promising partnership for the third wicket, giving Pakistan A hope. After Yasir Khan's dismissal, Arafat Minhas (41), Abdul Samad (25), and Abbas Afridi (18 off 9) fought hard, but Pakistan A fell short of the target. Anshul Kamboj was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 3 wickets for 33 runs.

Earlier, India A, batting first, posted 183/8 in their 20 overs. Captain Tilak Varma top-scored with 44. Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh gave India a blistering start, adding 68 runs in the powerplay. Sufyan Muqeem provided the breakthrough for Pakistan A, dismissing Abhishek Sharma (35 off 22) soon after the powerplay. Arafat Minhas then removed Prabhsimran Singh (36 off 19).

Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera took India A past 100. Wadhera (25 off 22) fell with the score at 113 in the 14th over, with Sufyan Muqeem claiming the wicket. Ayush Badoni (2) followed soon after. However, Varma held firm at one end, guiding India A past 150. Although Varma (44 off 35) was dismissed in the 19th over, Ramandeep Singh (17 off 11), Nishant Sindhu (6 off 3), and Rasikh Dar Salam (6* off 1) ensured India A reached a respectable total.

