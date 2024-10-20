Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South Africa vs New Zealand: Women's T20 World Cup final preview

    The ICC Women's T20 World Cup final will see New Zealand and South Africa battle for the title. Both teams aim for their first T20 World Cup triumph.

    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

    The ICC Women's T20 World Cup final takes place at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. New Zealand will take on South Africa. Both teams are aiming for their maiden T20 World Cup title. 

    New Zealand won the ODI World Cup in 2000, but none of the current players were part of that historic win. South Africa has never won a World Cup in any format and is eager to secure their first major trophy.

    Before the World Cup, New Zealand had lost 10 consecutive T20 matches. However, Sophie Devine's team has shown remarkable form in the tournament and is excited to perform well in the final. Senior player Suzie Bates and star all-rounder Amelia Kerr have played key roles in the team's journey to the final. 

    New Zealand defeated West Indies by eight runs in the last four stage. In a low scoring encounter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium Devince and Co. displayed great resilience to defend 128 runs. West Indies' chase folded for 120/8. 

    Meanwhile, South Africa is hoping to overcome the disappointment of their loss to Australia in the 2023 T20 World Cup final. Having boosted their confidence by defeating six-time champions Australia in the semi-finals.

    South Africa boasts a strong squad with players like captain Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, and Nonkululeko Mlaba. Both teams have reached the final through consistent performances and are looking to dominate the title clash.

    Match Start: 7:30 PM IST
    Live Broadcast: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar

