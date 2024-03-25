'My name is now going to be attached to someone...': Virat Kohli's sarcastic remark on T20 WC participation

Virat Kohli has dropped hints about his potential inclusion in the upcoming T20 World Cup and also made a sarcastic remark promoting cricket, "I think my name is now going to be attached to someone who will be 'promoting the game' in different parts of the world." said Kohli in the post match interview to Harsha Bhogle

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Kohli reminisced about the special bond he shares with fans at Chinnaswamy Stadium, describing it as a longstanding love story. Beyond mere statistics and achievements, he emphasised the significance of the memories created throughout his journey, acknowledging the overwhelming love, appreciation, and support he has received from fans worldwide.

"It's been going on for years (love story with fans at Chinnaswamy). People talk about a lot of other things when you play sport - achievement, stats, numbers. But when you look back it's the memories you create. The love, appreciation and backing I've received has been amazing. I try to give the team a blazing start, but if wickets fall you have to assess. Wasn't the usual flat pitch. Disappointed I couldn't finish the game. Was in the slot but sliced it to deep point. They know I play the cover drive well, so they're not going to allow me to hit gaps. You have to come up with a game plan here and there. I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. I've still got it I guess. Just to feel normal for two months - for me, my family - it was a surreal experience. Couldn't have been more grateful to God for the opportunity to spend time with the family. It's an amazing experience to just be another person on the road and not be recognised. That's the promise I can give here - I'll keep turning up and keep trying me best." said Kohli

Speaking about his approach on the field, Kohli highlighted his adaptability and strategic mindset, especially in challenging situations. Despite his disappointment at not being able to finish games as desired, he remains committed to evolving his game plan and contributing to the team's success.

Addressing the intricacies of his batting technique, Kohli admitted to facing strategic challenges from opponents who are well-aware of his strengths. Nevertheless, he remains determined to overcome obstacles and continue delivering stellar performances on the field.

Away from the cricketing arena, Kohli cherished the rare opportunity to spend quality time with his family, relishing the chance to experience normalcy amidst his hectic schedule. Grateful for the moments of anonymity and simplicity, he affirmed his dedication to consistently striving for excellence, both on and off the pitch.

