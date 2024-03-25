Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik's composure leads RCB to victory in nail-biting chase against PBKS

    In a thrilling encounter in IPL 2024, Dinesh Karthik's remarkable composure guides Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a tense victory over Punjab Kings. Karthik's cool-headed performance in the final over leaves fans on the edge of their seats, securing RCB's win with just four balls and four wickets to spare.

    cricket IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik's composure leads RCB to victory in nail-biting chase against PBKS osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

    Dinesh Karthik's brilliant knock under pressure sends the RCB camp into a frenzy as he takes on Arshdeep Singh in the final over, securing the win with 4 balls and 4 wickets in hand. Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, RCB restricted Punjab Kings to 176/6 in 20 overs. While PBKS saw several promising starts, none blossomed into substantial innings. Captain Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a brisk 45 off 37 balls, with his partnership of 55 runs with Prabhsimran Singh being the highlight of the innings.

    Prabhsimran, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, and Shashank Singh all contributed with scores over 20, while Liam Livingstone added a quickfire 17. Notably, Jitesh and Curran built another solid 50+ partnership for the 5th wicket, with Shashank's unbeaten cameo of 21 off 8 balls propelling PBKS past the 175 mark.

    RCB's bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj (2 wickets for 26 runs), Yash Dayal (1 wicket for 23 runs), and Glenn Maxwell (2 wickets for 29 runs), shone with crucial breakthroughs. Despite Alzarri Joseph's expensive spell, picking up a wicket, RCB managed to keep PBKS in check.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan shines as Punjab Kings end with 176-6 against RCB in the Chinnaswamy Stadium

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket 'My name is now going to be attached to someone...': Virat Kohli's sarcastic remark on T20 WC participation osf

    'My name is now going to be attached to someone...': Virat Kohli's sarcastic remark on T20 WC participation

    cricket Updated WTC rankings: Sri Lanka get their first points after win over Bangladesh, India maintains top position osf

    Updated WTC rankings: Sri Lanka get their first points after win over Bangladesh, India maintains top position

    cricket IPL 2024: Punjab Kings finish with 176-6 against RCB in the Chinnaswamy Stadium osf

    IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan shines as Punjab Kings end with 176-6 against RCB in the Chinnaswamy Stadium

    cricket Tough to support someone like me": Riyan Parag acknowledges his unconventional personality osf

    'Tough to support someone like me": Riyan Parag acknowledges his unconventional personality

    cricket IPL 2024: South African speedster Anrich Nortje joins Delhi Capitals squad ahead of second match osf

    IPL 2024: South African speedster Anrich Nortje joins Delhi Capitals squad ahead of second match

    Recent Stories

    cricket 'My name is now going to be attached to someone...': Virat Kohli's sarcastic remark on T20 WC participation osf

    'My name is now going to be attached to someone...': Virat Kohli's sarcastic remark on T20 WC participation

    cricket Updated WTC rankings: Sri Lanka get their first points after win over Bangladesh, India maintains top position osf

    Updated WTC rankings: Sri Lanka get their first points after win over Bangladesh, India maintains top position

    cricket IPL 2024: Punjab Kings finish with 176-6 against RCB in the Chinnaswamy Stadium osf

    IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan shines as Punjab Kings end with 176-6 against RCB in the Chinnaswamy Stadium

    Football Real Madrid unveils stunning new 'Purple' kit by Y-3 and Yohji Yamamoto osf

    Real Madrid unveils stunning new 'Purple' kit by Y-3 and Yohji Yamamoto

    UN Security Council approves ceasefire resolution for Gaza; US abstains from vote AJR

    UN Security Council approves ceasefire resolution for Gaza; US abstains from vote

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon