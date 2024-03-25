IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik's composure leads RCB to victory in nail-biting chase against PBKS

In a thrilling encounter in IPL 2024, Dinesh Karthik's remarkable composure guides Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a tense victory over Punjab Kings. Karthik's cool-headed performance in the final over leaves fans on the edge of their seats, securing RCB's win with just four balls and four wickets to spare.

Dinesh Karthik's brilliant knock under pressure sends the RCB camp into a frenzy as he takes on Arshdeep Singh in the final over, securing the win with 4 balls and 4 wickets in hand. Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, RCB restricted Punjab Kings to 176/6 in 20 overs. While PBKS saw several promising starts, none blossomed into substantial innings. Captain Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a brisk 45 off 37 balls, with his partnership of 55 runs with Prabhsimran Singh being the highlight of the innings.

Prabhsimran, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, and Shashank Singh all contributed with scores over 20, while Liam Livingstone added a quickfire 17. Notably, Jitesh and Curran built another solid 50+ partnership for the 5th wicket, with Shashank's unbeaten cameo of 21 off 8 balls propelling PBKS past the 175 mark.

RCB's bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj (2 wickets for 26 runs), Yash Dayal (1 wicket for 23 runs), and Glenn Maxwell (2 wickets for 29 runs), shone with crucial breakthroughs. Despite Alzarri Joseph's expensive spell, picking up a wicket, RCB managed to keep PBKS in check.

