Muhammad Waseem and Asif Khan lead UAE to a sensational victory over New Zealand in second T20I

In an astonishing turn of events, UAE's captain and opening batsman, Muhammad Waseem, orchestrated a momentous triumph over New Zealand during the second T20I match. Waseem's electrifying performance featured a rapid 55 runs off 29 balls, including four boundaries and three towering sixes. Collaborating with Asif Khan, who remained unbeaten at 48 runs off 29 balls, they constructed a partnership of 56 runs off just 31 deliveries. This partnership effectively placed UAE in a commanding position as they chased the target.

UAE encountered an early setback when Aryansh Sharma was dismissed by Tim Southee in the first over. However, Waseem and Vriitya Aravind, batting at number 3, managed to steady the ship. Aravind, aged 21, aggressively capitalized on Tim Southee's errant deliveries outside the off-stump and dispatched them for a boundary and a six. He continued his offensive approach against bowlers Ben Lister and Mitchell Santner, eventually accumulating a quick 25 runs off 21 balls. Aravind's aggressive stance persisted until he fell to Kyle Jamieson in the final over of the PowerPlay.

The match took a decisive turn with the formation of two pivotal partnerships. Waseem and Asif Khan masterfully guided UAE from a precarious position of 40 runs for 2 wickets in 5.5 overs to a strong 96 for 3 in 11 overs. Even after the relaxation of fielding restrictions, they maintained their momentum. Despite Waseem's dismissal after scoring a remarkable half-century, Asif Khan found a reliable partner in Basil Hameed. Together, they contributed 48 runs in just 4.4 overs, sealing the chase with a significant 26 balls to spare. This resounding victory extended the three-match series to its finale on Sunday.

The challenges for New Zealand materialised during their batting innings, as they struggled early on, losing Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, and Dane Cleaver for single-digit scores within the PowerPlay overs. By the 12th over, New Zealand found themselves at a precarious 65 for 5. However, Mark Chapman took on the responsibility to salvage the situation. In conjunction with Jimmy Neesham, he pushed New Zealand past the 100-run mark by the 17th over. Despite Chapman's valiant effort, scoring an impressive 63 runs off 46 balls, UAE's disciplined bowling restricted New Zealand to a total of 142/8 at the end of 20 overs. Aayan Khan claimed three wickets for just 20 runs, while Muhammad Jawadullah secured two wickets for a mere 16 runs. The UAE bowlers demonstrated exceptional control during the death overs, conceding only 28 runs in the final four overs.

In the end, UAE comfortably achieved the target of 143 runs, finishing at 144/3 in just 15.4 overs. Muhammad Waseem's explosive innings of 55 and Asif Khan's unbeaten 48 led the charge, with Mitchell Santner being the only New Zealand bowler to make a breakthrough, taking one wicket for 26 runs. UAE clinched victory by 7 wickets, setting the stage for an enthralling series finale.

