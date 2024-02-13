Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MS Dhoni's heartfelt gift: Childhood friend Paramjit Singh receives signed bat with Prime Sports sticker

    MS Dhoni showcases his enduring friendship by gifting a signed bat adorned with a Prime Sports sticker to childhood friend Paramjit Singh, reminiscing about their cricketing camaraderie.

    MS Dhoni's heartfelt gift: Childhood friend Paramjit Singh receives signed bat with Prime Sports sticker
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    MS Dhoni, in a heartwarming gesture, presented a signed bat to his childhood friend Paramjit Singh, showcasing the strong bond they share. Paramjit, also known as Chottu, played a pivotal role in Dhoni's early cricketing journey and even featured alongside him in a commercial. Notably, Paramjit assisted Dhoni in securing his first bat sponsorship, and Dhoni, in return, adorned his bat with the logo of Paramjit's shop, Prime Sports.

    The Prime Sports sticker on Dhoni's bat, representing Paramjit's shop in their hometown, gained attention on social media. In a generous move, Dhoni gifted a bat to Paramjit, featuring the Prime Sports sticker and an orange grip. Expressing his pride, Paramjit stated, "I'm feeling very proud; MS has always been there with us, that's our friendship; he's given me his signed bat."

    As Dhoni gears up for IPL 2024, where he will lead the Chennai Super Kings, fans eagerly await another season of the legendary cricketer's leadership. Despite speculation about it being his final season, Dhoni remains tight-lipped about his future in the league. Having retired from international cricket in 2019, Dhoni's unparalleled legacy includes captaining India to victory in all three ICC titles – World T20 (2007), ODI World Cup (2011), and Champions Trophy (2013).

