Mahakumbh celebrates the vibrancy of sanatan civilization and its timeless traditions: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took a sacred dip in the holy Triveni Sangam of Prayagraj on Sunday, describing it as a privilege to be part of Mahakumbh 2025. He said, “We are fortunate to have this opportunity to participate in Mahakumbh 2025. It is a moment of immense joy to be here.”
 

Mahakumbh celebrates the vibrancy of sanatan civilization and its timeless traditions: Dharmendra Pradhan
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 9:40 PM IST


After performing the ritual bath, Pradhan shared his experience on social media, emphasizing the spiritual and cultural significance of the Mahakumbh. He wrote, “Mahakumbh is a testament to the enduring vibrancy of Sanatan civilization, culture, philosophy, and traditions. I am fortunate to take this sacred dip with my family at the confluence of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati. The Amrit Snan at this grand festival of unity is an unforgettable experience. I pray that Maa Ganga blesses everyone. Har Har Gange!”

Several Uttar Pradesh ministers also participated in the holy ritual. Among them were the Minister for MSMEs, Khadi and Village Industries, Silk Industry, Handloom, and Textiles Rakesh Sachan, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, and Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh. The ministers performed a traditional puja for Maa Ganga and prayed for the nation's and its people's well-being.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls Mahakumbh 2025 a divine experience

Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls Mahakumbh 2025 a divine experience

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Bihar SHOCKER! Patient dies after doctor relies on YouTube videos for treatment; kin creates chaos at hospital shk

Bihar SHOCKER! Patient dies after doctor relies on YouTube videos for treatment; kin creates chaos at hospital

PM Modi visits exhibition at Bharat Tex 2025, interacts with participants

PM Modi visits exhibition at Bharat Tex 2025, interacts with participants

Recent Stories

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls Mahakumbh 2025 a divine experience

Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls Mahakumbh 2025 a divine experience

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Bihar SHOCKER! Patient dies after doctor relies on YouTube videos for treatment; kin creates chaos at hospital shk

Bihar SHOCKER! Patient dies after doctor relies on YouTube videos for treatment; kin creates chaos at hospital

PM Modi visits exhibition at Bharat Tex 2025, interacts with participants

PM Modi visits exhibition at Bharat Tex 2025, interacts with participants

Recent Videos

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

Video Icon
Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon