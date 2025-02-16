Mahakumbh celebrates the vibrancy of sanatan civilization and its timeless traditions: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took a sacred dip in the holy Triveni Sangam of Prayagraj on Sunday, describing it as a privilege to be part of Mahakumbh 2025. He said, “We are fortunate to have this opportunity to participate in Mahakumbh 2025. It is a moment of immense joy to be here.”



After performing the ritual bath, Pradhan shared his experience on social media, emphasizing the spiritual and cultural significance of the Mahakumbh. He wrote, “Mahakumbh is a testament to the enduring vibrancy of Sanatan civilization, culture, philosophy, and traditions. I am fortunate to take this sacred dip with my family at the confluence of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati. The Amrit Snan at this grand festival of unity is an unforgettable experience. I pray that Maa Ganga blesses everyone. Har Har Gange!”

Several Uttar Pradesh ministers also participated in the holy ritual. Among them were the Minister for MSMEs, Khadi and Village Industries, Silk Industry, Handloom, and Textiles Rakesh Sachan, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, and Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh. The ministers performed a traditional puja for Maa Ganga and prayed for the nation's and its people's well-being.

