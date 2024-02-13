Tamim Iqbal excluded from Bangladesh central contracts 2024, raising doubts over his International career

Bangladesh cricket stalwart Tamim Iqbal faces uncertainty as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) omits him from the central contracts for 2024, indicating a potential shift in the team's plans.

Tamim Iqbal's future with the Bangladesh cricket team remains uncertain as he has been excluded from the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) central contracts list for 2024. In July last year, Tamim had briefly retired from international cricket but reversed his decision after a conversation with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Despite stepping down from captaincy and making himself available for the World Cup, his relationship with the BCB became strained.

Although Tamim had hinted at making an announcement regarding his international cricket status during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the recent BCB announcement implies that he may not feature in their plans for 2024. However, the possibility of his return in ODIs and Tests still exists.

Among the 21 cricketers receiving national contracts, Shoriful Islam and the new captain Najmul Hossain Shanto secured all-format deals. Taskin Ahmed, who held a triple contract last year, now has an ODI and T20I deal with the BCB. Taskin, currently playing in the BPL for Durdanto Dhaka, had requested not to be considered for Tests due to a shoulder injury sustained during the World Cup in India last year.

The central contracts list for 2024 saw exclusions not only for Tamim but also for Ebadot Hossain, Afif Hossain, and Mosaddek Hossain. New additions to the list include Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naeem Hasan, and Nurul Hasan.

Furthermore, the BCB approved salary contracts for 85 first-class cricketers for the year 2024.

2024 Bangladesh Central Contracts:

All formats: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Shoriful Islam.

Tests and ODIs: Mushfiqur Rahim.

ODIs and T20Is: Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

Only Tests: Mominul Hoque, Taijul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed, Naeem Hasan.

Only ODIs: Mahmudullah, Tanzim Hasan.

Only T20Is: Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan.

