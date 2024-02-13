Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamim Iqbal excluded from Bangladesh central contracts 2024, raising doubts over his International career

    Bangladesh cricket stalwart Tamim Iqbal faces uncertainty as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) omits him from the central contracts for 2024, indicating a potential shift in the team's plans.

    cricket Tamim Iqbal excluded from Bangladesh central contracts 2024, raising doubts over his International career osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

    Tamim Iqbal's future with the Bangladesh cricket team remains uncertain as he has been excluded from the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) central contracts list for 2024. In July last year, Tamim had briefly retired from international cricket but reversed his decision after a conversation with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Despite stepping down from captaincy and making himself available for the World Cup, his relationship with the BCB became strained.

    Although Tamim had hinted at making an announcement regarding his international cricket status during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the recent BCB announcement implies that he may not feature in their plans for 2024. However, the possibility of his return in ODIs and Tests still exists.

    Among the 21 cricketers receiving national contracts, Shoriful Islam and the new captain Najmul Hossain Shanto secured all-format deals. Taskin Ahmed, who held a triple contract last year, now has an ODI and T20I deal with the BCB. Taskin, currently playing in the BPL for Durdanto Dhaka, had requested not to be considered for Tests due to a shoulder injury sustained during the World Cup in India last year.

    The central contracts list for 2024 saw exclusions not only for Tamim but also for Ebadot Hossain, Afif Hossain, and Mosaddek Hossain. New additions to the list include Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naeem Hasan, and Nurul Hasan.

    Furthermore, the BCB approved salary contracts for 85 first-class cricketers for the year 2024.

    2024 Bangladesh Central Contracts:

    All formats: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Shoriful Islam.

    Tests and ODIs: Mushfiqur Rahim.

    ODIs and T20Is: Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

    Only Tests: Mominul Hoque, Taijul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed, Naeem Hasan.

    Only ODIs: Mahmudullah, Tanzim Hasan.

    Only T20Is: Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan.

    Also read: England cricketer Rehan Ahmed faces Visa hurdle, delayed entry into India: Report

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket England cricketer Rehan Ahmed faces Visa hurdle, delayed entry into India: Report osf

    England cricketer Rehan Ahmed faces Visa hurdle, delayed entry into India: Report

    N Srinivasan and Lalit Modi eye billion-pound investment in privatizing The Hundred cricket league: Report snt

    Lalit Modi and N Srinivasan eye billion-pound investment in privatizing The Hundred cricket league: Report

    cricket Australia sets sights on T20I clean sweep as clash with West Indies looms at the Perth stadium osf

    Australia sets sights on T20I clean sweep as clash with West Indies looms at the Perth stadium

    U19 World Cup 2024: Skipper Saharan, Musheer Khan and two other Indians in Team of the Tournament snt

    U-19 World Cup 2024: Skipper Saharan, Musheer Khan and two other Indians in Team of the Tournament

    cricket Irfan Pathan hints at MS Dhoni's prolonged IPL stint beyond the 2024 season (WATCH) osf

    Irfan Pathan hints at MS Dhoni's prolonged IPL stint beyond the 2024 season (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Azad Punjab Video of Khalistani agenda emerges amidst farmer protests WATCH snt

    ‘Azad Punjab…’ Video of Khalistani agenda emerges amidst farmer protests (WATCH)

    'Resolve issue through negotiation...' SC tells Centre, Kerala over borrowing limit anr

    'Resolve issue through negotiation...' SC tells Centre, Kerala over borrowing limit

    Jawan director Atlee gives glimpse of ASTRA Awards; thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan RBA

    'Jawan' director Atlee gives glimpse of ASTRA Awards; thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

    Valentines Day 2024: 7 romantic places to visit in Mumbai ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: 7 romantic places to visit in Mumbai

    RCB Bar & Cafe inaugurated at the Bengaluru International Airport Terminal 2; see photos vkp

    RCB Bar & Cafe inaugurated at Bengaluru International Airport Terminal 2; see photos

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon