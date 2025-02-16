Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Climate Conference at Prayagraj Mahakumbh, emphasizing the link between human survival and environmental well-being. He urged immediate action against climate change, highlighting the need for sustainable practices and public participation in environmental protection.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Climate Conference on faith and climate change at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Emphasizing humanity's deep bond with nature, he stated that humanity's survival is linked to all living beings' well-being.

He stated: "If they thrive, we thrive; if they are in danger, so is our existence." Urging immediate action, he added: “We must not wait for a catastrophe but work towards a greener earth now. This is also Kumbh's message.”

He stressed integrating environmental consciousness with faith and taking concrete steps to address climate change. He also highlighted that safeguarding nature and wildlife is essential to protect human civilization.

During the event, the Chief Minister expressed his sorrow over the recent tragedy in Delhi and paid tribute to the departed souls.

Discussing climate responsibility in daily life, CM Yogi pointed out behavioural patterns at Mahakumbh, where aerial surveys showed empty parking spaces while visitors parked on roads, causing congestion.

He urged people to use designated parking areas, even if walking a little further, to ensure smoother movement and a better experience at the holy site. He called for collective responsibility in tackling climate change, urging attendees to implement sustainable practices daily as part of the Mahakumbh ethos.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that between January 13 and February 16, a record 52 crore devotees took a holy dip in the sacred confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati. He emphasized that this is possible only due to the uninterrupted flow of water in these rivers, a divine blessing.

He said, "Each devotee who bathes here experiences spiritual energy and shares this sacred connection in their villages, inspiring more people to participate and elevating the event to unprecedented success. "

Addressing environmental concerns, CM Yogi stressed that climate change is the root cause of carbon emissions and environmental pollution. He likened rivers to the arteries of Mother Earth, cautioning that just as a body cannot survive if its arteries dry up, a polluted or drying river system threatens the planet’s lifeline.

The government has taken proactive measures to combat ecological challenges and banned single-use plastic to protect the environment. Besides, 210 crore saplings have been planted in Uttar Pradesh over the past eight years, with 70-80% survival rates for trees planted by the Forest Department and 60-70% for those grown by other organizations.

The government also promotes electric buses over diesel-powered vehicles through dedicated policies and expansion programs. Furthermore, dying rivers are being revived to restore natural water flow, the CM informed.

He also highlighted the transformation of the Sangam area, where crores of devotees can take a holy dip daily, something previously seen only on Mauni Amavasya.

He added, "The channelization of rivers and expansion of the Sangam area have ensured a steady flow of 10,000 to 11,000 cusecs of water, making this grand spiritual event even more accessible and sustainable."

CM Yogi emphasized that while the government is making continuous efforts, public participation is equally crucial in protecting the environment. He urged people to reflect on their contributions, eliminating plastic from daily lives, stopping to encroach on rivers, preventing pollution, and showing compassion towards wildlife.

He stressed that as humans have a life cycle, so does Mother Earth. Their survival is interconnected. Only by preserving both can the universe thrive. Encouraging collective action, he suggested a simple yet meaningful step: planting a tree in honor of one’s mother and another as an offering of faith.

On this occasion, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, head of Paramarth Ashram Swami Chidanand Saraswati Muni, Jagadguru Swami Mukundanand, Forest and Environment Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena and Minister of State KP Malik along with MLAs and officials were present.

