Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls Mahakumbh 2025 a divine experience

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel participated in the Mahasamagam of Mahakumbh-2025 in Teerthraj Prayagraj. She took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and described the occasion as special. She also offered prayers at the Bada Hanuman Mandir, Akshayvat, and Saraswati Koop.

The Governor, deeply moved by the spiritual experience, expressed that taking a dip at Mahakumbh was a divine and unforgettable moment. She stated that this unique experience infused her with the spiritual energy of Prayagraj, a memory she would cherish for years to come.

Commending the Yogi Adityanath government and the local administration, Governor Patel highlighted that Prayagraj is not just the spiritual centre of Uttar Pradesh but also the entire nation and the world.

She acknowledged the influx of millions of devotees from across the globe and praised the authorities for ensuring a well-organized and seamless pilgrimage experience.

She further appreciated the disciplined way pilgrims took their holy baths at various ghats and moved towards their destinations.

Upon arriving at Prayagraj Airport on Sunday, Governor Patel travelled to DPS Arail by helicopter, where she landed at a reserved helipad. From Arail Ghat, she proceeded to Triveni Sangam via a motor floating jetty, where she took her holy dip and performed rituals.

Following this, she proceeded to Kila Ghat, where she worshipped at Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop, and the Bade Hanuman Temple.

