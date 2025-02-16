Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls Mahakumbh 2025 a divine experience

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. She described the experience as divine and unforgettable, praising the state government for the well-organized pilgrimage.

Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls Mahakumbh 2025 a divine experience
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 10:43 PM IST

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel participated in the Mahasamagam of Mahakumbh-2025 in Teerthraj Prayagraj. She took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and described the occasion as special. She also offered prayers at the Bada Hanuman Mandir, Akshayvat, and Saraswati Koop.

The Governor, deeply moved by the spiritual experience, expressed that taking a dip at Mahakumbh was a divine and unforgettable moment. She stated that this unique experience infused her with the spiritual energy of Prayagraj, a memory she would cherish for years to come.

Commending the Yogi Adityanath government and the local administration, Governor Patel highlighted that Prayagraj is not just the spiritual centre of Uttar Pradesh but also the entire nation and the world. 

She acknowledged the influx of millions of devotees from across the globe and praised the authorities for ensuring a well-organized and seamless pilgrimage experience.
She further appreciated the disciplined way pilgrims took their holy baths at various ghats and moved towards their destinations.

Upon arriving at Prayagraj Airport on Sunday, Governor Patel travelled to DPS Arail by helicopter, where she landed at a reserved helipad. From Arail Ghat, she proceeded to Triveni Sangam via a motor floating jetty, where she took her holy dip and performed rituals.

Following this, she proceeded to Kila Ghat, where she worshipped at Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop, and the Bade Hanuman Temple.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Divya Ayodhya app for seamless homestay bookings

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Divya Ayodhya app for seamless homestay bookings

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh celebrates the vibrancy of sanatan civilization and its timeless traditions: Dharmendra Pradhan

Mahakumbh celebrates the vibrancy of sanatan civilization and its timeless traditions: Dharmendra Pradhan

Bihar SHOCKER! Patient dies after doctor relies on YouTube videos for treatment; kin creates chaos at hospital shk

Bihar SHOCKER! Patient dies after doctor relies on YouTube videos for treatment; kin creates chaos at hospital

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Divya Ayodhya app for seamless homestay bookings

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Divya Ayodhya app for seamless homestay bookings

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Religious leaders and research institutes call around 52 crore devotee turnout at Mahakumbh 'remarkable'

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates climate conference at Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh celebrates the vibrancy of sanatan civilization and its timeless traditions: Dharmendra Pradhan

Mahakumbh celebrates the vibrancy of sanatan civilization and its timeless traditions: Dharmendra Pradhan

Bihar SHOCKER! Patient dies after doctor relies on YouTube videos for treatment; kin creates chaos at hospital shk

Bihar SHOCKER! Patient dies after doctor relies on YouTube videos for treatment; kin creates chaos at hospital

Recent Videos

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

Video Icon
Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon