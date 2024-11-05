Virat Kohli turns 36: Take a look at his incredible numbers across all formats

With stellar performances in the last 15 years Virat Kohli has cemented his position as one of the greats of the game.

Legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli turned 36 on Tuesday (November 5). With stellar performances in the last 15 years the right-handed batsman has cemented his position as one of the greats of the game. His impeccable records and stats across all formats has been a testament to his discipline and hard work.

Kohli, who rose to lime light by captaining India to the Under 19 World Cup triumph in 2008, quickly made his international debut in the same year, against Sri Lanka in an ODI. Two years later, the boy from Delhi played his first T20I match against Zimbabwe in Harare. A year later, at the age of just 22, he made the all important Test debut, away to West Indies in Kingston. Lets dive into is incredible numbers and stats across all formats of the game.

Kohli has represented India in 118 Tests, scoring a whopping 9040 runs, at an average of 47.83, including 29 centuries and 31 half centuries. He is only behind Joe root and Steve Smith in the list of top run getters in the longest format of the game among active players. His best score of 254* came against South Africa in Pune in 2019. Meanwhile, He is the fourth-highest run getter and century maker for India in Tests.

Although, he has been going through a lean patch in the last couple of years, his form from 2016-19 is among the greatest peaks in red ball cricket. The right-handed batter scored 4,208 runs in 43 Tests and 69 innings at an average of 66.79, including 16 centuries and 10 fifties. It was during this period that he smashed seven double hundreds, the most by a captain in Tests.

Moreover, Kohli remains one of India's best Test captains. He led India to 40 wins in 68 Tests, losing just 17 and drawing 11. His win percentage is above 58. It was under his captaincy that India started producing high quality pace bowlers, and thereby managed to record seven wins in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).

He was instrumental in bringing fitness culture in India cricket. Kohli led by example as Indian cricket team's fitness standards touched new heights. The overall athletic ability of the team saw drastic improvement. Huge bench strength of fast bowlers helped India reach the World Test Championship final in 2021 and 2023.

ODI remains Kohli's best format, and he arguably remains one of the greatest of all time in the format. In 295 ODI's he has scored 13,906 runs at an average of 58.18, including 50 centuries and 72 fifties. His best score of 183 came against arch rivals Pakistan in 2012. He is the third-highest run getter in ODI's and second-highest among Indians.

Kohli is the only player to have score 50 centuries in ODI's. Meanwhile his 49th hundred in the 50-over format came against South Africa in the ICC World Cup match on November 5, 2023, on his 35th birth day. Couple of days later, against New Zealand in the semifinal, he achieved the milestone of 50 hundreds, surpassing the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli announced his retirement from T20I after the ICC World Cup triumph in West Indies earlier this year. He top scored in the final with 72 runs as India beat South Africa by seven runs. In 125 T20Is, he scored 4188 runs, at an average of 48.69, including a best score of 122*.

His trophy cabinet includes: The U-19 World Cup in 2008, ODI World Cup in 2011, the Champions Trophy in 2013 and the T20 World Cup in 2024. The WTC trophy is the only major title missing from his cabinet.

