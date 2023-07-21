Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohammad Hafeez emerges as top contender for Pakistan's chief selector role

    Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez is the leading candidate to become the national team's chief selector.

    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    According to recent reports, former Pakistan captain and all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez, is likely to be appointed as the national team's chief selector. The position has been vacant since the dissolution of the previous Cricket Management Committee (CMC) in June. The new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board's CMC, Zaka Ashraf, is reportedly in favour of Hafeez taking up the role of chief selector. A source revealed that Zaka Ashraf had discussions with both Hafeez and former captain Rashid Latif regarding the position. While Rashid showed less interest, Hafeez expressed his readiness to take on the challenge of becoming the chief selector. Having retired from international cricket last year, Hafeez played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is for Pakistan. He sees the role of chief selector as an exciting opportunity to contribute to the team's development.

    Haroon Rasheed, a member of the previous CMC, was named the chairperson of the new national selection committee, which also includes team director Mickey Arthur and head coach Grant Bradburn. However, with the dissolution of the previous CMC, Haroon Rasheed's position as chairperson is now uncertain.

    Zaka Ashraf is yet to finalise whether he will appoint a new chief selector in place of Haroon Rasheed or make further changes to the entire selection committee. Given the tight schedule of the Pakistan team post the ongoing Sri Lanka tour, a complete overhaul of the selection committee is deemed unlikely.

    In addition to the chief selector role, Zaka Ashraf is also considering changes to the team management and media management for the upcoming Asia Cup and the World Cup in India. Naveed Akram Cheema is being considered as a strong candidate to take on the role of team manager in place of Rehan ul Haq.

    The new Cricket Management Committee has been entrusted with the task of conducting fresh elections for all affiliated regional associations, reviving departmental teams, and forming a new board of governors to elect a new chairman. As they make structural changes to the cricket board, the focus remains on building a competitive and successful team for future competitions.

