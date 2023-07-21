Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lasith Malinga 2.0 on the horizon: Sri Lankan great's son stuns as he bowls with similar action (WATCH)

    Meet Duvin Malinga, the son of legendary fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who seems to be destined for greatness in the world of cricket. Displaying an uncanny resemblance to his father's iconic slinging action, Duvin has caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts during his net sessions with the Mumbai Indians in the Major League Cricket.

    cricket Lasith Malinga 2.0 on the horizon: Sri Lankan great's son stuns as he bowls with similar action (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    When Duvin Malinga took to the nets for the Mumbai Indians New York during the Major League Cricket, cricket fans couldn't help but notice an uncanny resemblance to his legendary father, Lasith Malinga. The son seemed to have inherited not just the surname but also his father's iconic slinging action, which made Lasith one of Sri Lanka's most lethal fast bowlers.

    In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on Instagram, Lasith Malinga can be seen closely monitoring his son's progress. Offering a valuable piece of advice, the senior Malinga suggested, "Natural action. He needs to bowl straight and fast. If he masters that, he can learn the skills."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by MI New York (@minycricket)

    Lasith Malinga, who has been a bowling consultant with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), highly praised Matheesha Pathirana, the Chennai Super Kings' death-overs specialist during IPL 2023. He expressed his desire for Pathirana to surpass his own bowling prowess and become even better than him.

    Pathirana has been drawing immense attention from cricket enthusiasts worldwide with his exceptional performances. The young pacer has often been compared to Lasith Malinga, who remains one of the finest bowlers to emerge from Sri Lanka.

    Also Read: GT20 Canada 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know

    As cricket fans eagerly observe the rise of Duvin Malinga and the blossoming talent of Matheesha Pathirana, the question remains: Are we witnessing the emergence of Lasith Malinga 2.0 and the next generation of cricketing excellence? Only time will tell.

    "I somehow want to make this guy even better than me. I think in the next Test tour, try to get him involved, and give him some ODIs as well. See how he plays in the next three years, and then see what the future course needs to be. If he plays 10 or 15 Tests in the next three years, that will be invaluable to his development," said Malinga

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket GT20 Canada 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know osf

    GT20 Canada 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lead the charge on Day 1 osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lead the charge on Day 1

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar makes Test Debut for India; replaces Shardul Thakur osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar makes Test Debut for India; replaces Shardul Thakur

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Zak Crawley's magnificent century puts England in command on Day 2 osf

    Ashes 2023: Zak Crawley's magnificent century puts England in command on Day 2

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Rain threatens historic 100th Test between the two nations osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Rain threatens historic 100th Test between the two nations

    Recent Stories

    Charging an electric battery in Karnataka just got 18% costlier vkp

    Charging an electric battery in Karnataka just got 18% costlier

    WhatsApp update You can now initiate group calls with up to 15 people mis

    WhatsApp update: You can now initiate group calls with up to 15 people

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Mammootty wins Best actor Award, vincy aloshius anr

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Mammootty wins Best Actor; Best Actress Vincy Aloshius

    Beti Bachao' now turned into 'Beti Jalao': Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP over Manipur situation AJR

    'Beti Bachao' now turned into 'Beti Jalao': Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP over Manipur situation

    'The Ritual' to 'Hereditary': 7 most underrated horror films on OTT MSW

    'The Ritual' to 'Hereditary': 7 most underrated horror films on OTT

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon