Lasith Malinga 2.0 on the horizon: Sri Lankan great's son stuns as he bowls with similar action (WATCH)

Meet Duvin Malinga, the son of legendary fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who seems to be destined for greatness in the world of cricket. Displaying an uncanny resemblance to his father's iconic slinging action, Duvin has caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts during his net sessions with the Mumbai Indians in the Major League Cricket.

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on Instagram, Lasith Malinga can be seen closely monitoring his son's progress. Offering a valuable piece of advice, the senior Malinga suggested, "Natural action. He needs to bowl straight and fast. If he masters that, he can learn the skills."

Lasith Malinga, who has been a bowling consultant with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), highly praised Matheesha Pathirana, the Chennai Super Kings' death-overs specialist during IPL 2023. He expressed his desire for Pathirana to surpass his own bowling prowess and become even better than him.

Pathirana has been drawing immense attention from cricket enthusiasts worldwide with his exceptional performances. The young pacer has often been compared to Lasith Malinga, who remains one of the finest bowlers to emerge from Sri Lanka.

As cricket fans eagerly observe the rise of Duvin Malinga and the blossoming talent of Matheesha Pathirana, the question remains: Are we witnessing the emergence of Lasith Malinga 2.0 and the next generation of cricketing excellence? Only time will tell.

"I somehow want to make this guy even better than me. I think in the next Test tour, try to get him involved, and give him some ODIs as well. See how he plays in the next three years, and then see what the future course needs to be. If he plays 10 or 15 Tests in the next three years, that will be invaluable to his development," said Malinga