A cricket connection now links Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Anurag Jain, alongside influential figures like Satya Nadella and Shah Rukh Khan, is spearheading the introduction of professional cricket to the US through Major League Cricket. With growing popularity among South Asian communities in cities like Houston, New York, and Los Angeles, the league aims to captivate American sports fans with a shorter format.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan now share a cricket connection. Anurag Jain, a part-owner of the Texas Super Kings cricket team, is part of a group of influential Indian-born businesspeople introducing cricket, the world's second-most popular game, to US audiences. Jain, once an aspiring cricketer himself, chose a business career due to the sport's limited earning potential. Today, as the managing partner of Perot Jain, a venture capital firm he co-founded with Texas billionaire Ross Perot Jr.

The Texas Super Kings, backed by the IPL's Chennai Super Kings, recently hosted the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the US' first game of Major League Cricket. Jain is joined by other notable figures like Microsoft's Satya Nadella, who holds a stake in Seattle's Orcas, and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, in the endeavour to bring cricket to American audiences. Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest stars, is investing in a cricket stadium near Los Angeles for the league.

Also Read: MLC 2023: Unraveling the reasons behind Major League Cricket's not getting 'Official T20 League status'

Anurag Jain, along with other influential Indian-born business figures, is bringing professional cricket to the US. Cricket's popularity is growing in cities like Houston, New York, and Los Angeles, where large South Asian communities reside. The league will adopt a shorter format to appeal to American sports fans.

The Texas Super Kings, backed by the IPL's Chennai Super Kings, played their matches in Dallas. The inaugural game of Major League Cricket was broadcast live, and investors have pledged $120 million to the league. Players from around the world, including Cody Chetty, have joined the league. The future of cricket in the US looks promising with the involvement of Jain, Satya Nadella, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read: Major League Cricket 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know