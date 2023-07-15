Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A cricket connection now links Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

    Anurag Jain, alongside influential figures like Satya Nadella and Shah Rukh Khan, is spearheading the introduction of professional cricket to the US through Major League Cricket. With growing popularity among South Asian communities in cities like Houston, New York, and Los Angeles, the league aims to captivate American sports fans with a shorter format.

    cricket A cricket connection now links Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan now share a cricket connection. Anurag Jain, a part-owner of the Texas Super Kings cricket team, is part of a group of influential Indian-born businesspeople introducing cricket, the world's second-most popular game, to US audiences. Jain, once an aspiring cricketer himself, chose a business career due to the sport's limited earning potential. Today, as the managing partner of Perot Jain, a venture capital firm he co-founded with Texas billionaire Ross Perot Jr.

    The Texas Super Kings, backed by the IPL's Chennai Super Kings, recently hosted the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the US' first game of Major League Cricket. Jain is joined by other notable figures like Microsoft's Satya Nadella, who holds a stake in Seattle's Orcas, and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, in the endeavour to bring cricket to American audiences. Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest stars, is investing in a cricket stadium near Los Angeles for the league.

    Also Read: MLC 2023: Unraveling the reasons behind Major League Cricket's not getting 'Official T20 League status'

    Anurag Jain, along with other influential Indian-born business figures, is bringing professional cricket to the US. Cricket's popularity is growing in cities like Houston, New York, and Los Angeles, where large South Asian communities reside. The league will adopt a shorter format to appeal to American sports fans.

    The Texas Super Kings, backed by the IPL's Chennai Super Kings, played their matches in Dallas. The inaugural game of Major League Cricket was broadcast live, and investors have pledged $120 million to the league. Players from around the world, including Cody Chetty, have joined the league. The future of cricket in the US looks promising with the involvement of Jain, Satya Nadella, and Shah Rukh Khan.

    Also Read: Major League Cricket 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket MLC 2023: Unraveling the reasons behind Major League Cricket's not getting 'Official T20 League status' osf

    MLC 2023: Unraveling the reasons behind Major League Cricket's not getting 'Official T20 League status'

    cricket IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli approaches 100, India extends lead to 250 runs at Lunch on Day 3 osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli approaches 100, India extends lead to 250 runs at Lunch on Day 3

    cricket BCCI and CSA announce fixtures for India's tour of South Africa osf

    BCCI and CSA announce fixtures for India's tour of South Africa

    cricket Virat Kohli surpasses Virender Sehwag to become India's 'Fifth-Highest' Test run-scorer osf

    Virat Kohli surpasses Virender Sehwag to become India's 'Fifth-Highest' Test run-scorer

    cricket IND vs WI 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's historic Test debut - A look at records broken by the centurion osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's historic Test debut - A look at records broken by the centurion

    Recent Stories

    'His true colours emerging...' BJP slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for taking back land from RSS affiliate

    'His true colours emerging...' BJP slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for taking back land from RSS affiliate

    CUET UG Result 2023: UGC Chairman gives update; exam result by tonight or Sunday morning

    CUET UG Result 2023: UGC Chairman gives update; exam result by tonight or Sunday morning

    Delhi flood: AAP's Atishi attacks Haryana govt over Hathnikund barrage water release AJR

    Delhi flood: AAP's Atishi attacks Haryana govt over Hathnikund barrage water release

    Prince Harry-Meghan Markle to return from Megxit? Here's what we know ATG

    Prince Harry-Meghan Markle to return from Megxit? Here's what we know

    Disha Patani HOT Photos: Actress looks SEXY in plunging neckline Black bodycon attire; see pictures vma

    Disha Patani HOT Photos: Actress looks SEXY in plunging neckline Black bodycon attire; see pictures

    Recent Videos

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon