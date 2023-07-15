MLC 2023: Unraveling the reasons behind Major League Cricket's not getting 'Official T20 League status'

Major League Cricket (MLC), the recently launched T20 league based in the USA, has garnered attention with its star-studded lineup. However, the tournament operates without official T20 status, raising questions about the recognition of player achievements

The newly launched Major League Cricket (MLC) based in the USA has garnered international star participation but operates without official T20 status, raising questions about the recognition of players' achievements due to the absence of official T20 status, any records set by players during the tournament will not contribute to their career statistics. Even if Andre Russell smashes the fastest T20 century or Anrich Nortje achieves his career-best bowling figures, these feats will be categorised under the "miscellaneous" or "other T20" section in statisticians' databases.

Is the MLC endorsed by the ICC?

After initial disputes with American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), the organizers of the league, Major League Cricket received approval from USA Cricket, the official administrative body. Following this, the International Cricket Council also sanctioned the league. The ICC's stamp of approval allowed Full Members to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to their players for participation in the MLC.

If the league had not been sanctioned by the ICC, it would have been classified as Disapproved Cricket, and Members would have been advised not to grant NOCs to their players.

Any tournament that does not adhere to ICC guidelines is considered an unsanctioned league, and players participating in such events can face consequences ranging from fines to lifetime bans. The Indian Cricket League, held between 2007 and 2009, was labelled a "rebel league," resulting in all players being banned from other events.

The ICC has the authority to approve leagues worldwide if the necessary formalities align with the Regulations on Sanctioning of Cricket Events. However, ICC approval solely permits players from around the world to participate in the tournament without the risk of exclusion.

On the other hand, a league is granted official status only if it is hosted by a Full Member country. According to ICC regulations, events sanctioned by non-Full Member countries cannot have their statistics and records officially recognized.

As the MLC takes place in the USA, an Associate country, it does not possess official status. However, the absence of official status does not undermine the legitimacy of the MLC as a tournament. It simply means that the records achieved by players during the event will not be included in their career statistics.

Similar to the Global T20 Canada held in 2018 and 2019 and this year's ILT20 hosted by the United Arab Emirates, a non-Full Member country, these leagues also did not possess official status.