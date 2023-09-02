Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lockie Ferguson to lead New Zealand in ODI series against Bangladesh as senior players rest ahead of World Cup

    New Zealand's cricket team is gearing up for an exciting ODI series against Bangladesh, with Lockie Ferguson stepping into the captain's role. In preparation for the upcoming World Cup, several senior players, including Tom Latham, are taking a well-deserved break.

    Lockie Ferguson to lead New Zealand in ODI series against Bangladesh as senior players rest ahead of World Cup
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 2, 2023, 7:06 PM IST

    Lockie Ferguson is set to lead New Zealand in the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh, as a group of senior players, including Tom Latham, are granted a rest before the World Cup. Tom Latham, who has been temporarily leading the one-day side in the absence of Kane Williamson, will not participate in the three-match tour scheduled for late September. Joining him in the rest period are Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, and Tim Southee, allowing them a brief break at home. The team for the Bangladesh series will include Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, and Adam Milne, while the spin bowling duties will be shared among Ish Sodhi, Rachin Ravindra, and Cole McConchie.

    Lockie Ferguson had previously captained New Zealand in a T20 warm-up match during the current England tour. According to head coach Gary Stead, Ferguson's international experience makes him an ideal choice to lead the team: "Lockie is an experienced international bowler, and this presents an opportunity for him to lead not just the bowling unit but the entire team. He performed admirably as captain during the warm-up matches in England, handling a squad with many changes effectively."

    Stead also emphasized the importance of managing player workloads, especially with a busy schedule ahead, including the World Cup and the new World Test Championship cycle. He mentioned that giving different players opportunities in challenging environments like Bangladesh is vital.

    Dean Foxcroft, who recently qualified to represent New Zealand and made his T20I debut against the UAE, has been named in the squad. Stead praised Foxcroft's talent and previous performances for the Otago Volts, stating that this opportunity will further aid his development in the national team setup.

    Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham were unavailable for selection due to the birth of their first children. The three ODIs against Bangladesh are scheduled for September 21, 23, and 26 in Dhaka, followed by the World Cup in India.

    New Zealand ODI Squad

     Lockie Ferguson (capt), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult. Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

