Cricket legends Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji and Aravinda de Silva inducted in ICC's Hall of Fame

Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji and Aravinda de Silva have recently been added into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, as announced on Monday. The ICC stated, "Three cricket legends have been welcomed as the latest additions to the prestigious ICC Cricket Hall of Fame."

A trailblazer in women's cricket, Edulji, has made history as the first Indian woman to join the ICC Hall of Fame. Expressing her gratitude, she said, "I am honored to be the first Indian women cricketer to be inducted, joining a distinguished group of male and female cricketers worldwide. This recognition is not only a source of pride for me but also for BCCI and Indian Women's Cricket."

Edulji, a former India captain, left a significant mark on the field with 20 Tests and 34 ODIs, taking 107 wickets. Her off-field contributions as an administrator, particularly in enhancing employment opportunities for female cricketers in India, were also highlighted by the ICC.

Sehwag, renowned for his explosive batting, played a crucial role in India's victories in the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2007 T20 World Cup. Expressing his gratitude, he said, "I feel extremely grateful for having spent a great part of my life doing what I loved most, 'hitting the cricket ball.'" Sehwag's remarkable Test career includes 8,586 runs, 23 centuries, and the distinction of being the first Indian to score a triple-century twice.

De Silva, the hero of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup win, expressed profound gratitude for his induction into the ICC Hall of Fame. His aggressive batting style contributed to 6361 runs in 93 Tests and 9284 runs in 308 ODIs. De Silva acknowledged the pivotal role of his family, friends, mentors, and teammates in his cricketing journey, concluding with appreciation for the ICC and the Hall of Fame voting committee for this extraordinary recognition.

