Ashes 2023: England's Stuart Broad receives guard of honour; ends career with six on last ball faced - WATCH

On Day 4 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test, England's Stuart Broad, who announced his retirement from cricket on Saturday, received a guard of honour in his final match.

Stuart Broad, the renowned England paceman, received a guard of honour as he made his way to the wicket for the final time on Sunday. However, England's innings added just six runs to their total, setting Australia a target of 384 to win the fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test. The surprise announcement of Broad's retirement came on Saturday, just before the match at The Oval.

With an impressive record of 602 wickets, he is currently the fifth most successful bowler in Test history. Expressing his emotions, Broad stated, "I've had a love affair with the Ashes my whole life, and the thought of being able to bowl my last ball and face my last ball against Australia fills me with joy."

On the fourth day, Broad emerged to a standing ovation in the sunny grounds of south London. The touring Australian team applauded him as he stepped onto the field in pursuit of more runs for England.

England started the day at 389-9 in their second innings, aiming to set a commanding lead of 377 runs in a game they must win to level the series at 2-2.

Teaming up with his long-time bowling partner James Anderson, Broad faced the first over delivered by fellow paceman Mitchell Starc and confidently pulled the sixth delivery for a towering six.

However, Anderson's innings came to an end as he was given out LBW to off-spinner Todd Murphy in the second over. With that dismissal, England's innings was wrapped up for a total of 395.

Having already retained the Ashes with a 2-1 lead, Australia will now attempt to chase down the target set by England in their final attempt to secure victory.

