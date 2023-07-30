Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: England's Stuart Broad receives guard of honour; ends career with six on last ball faced - WATCH

    On Day 4 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test, England's Stuart Broad, who announced his retirement from cricket on Saturday, received a guard of honour in his final match.

    Ashes 2023: England's Stuart Broad receives guard of honour; ends career with six on last ball faced - WATCH snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 5:08 PM IST

    Stuart Broad, the renowned England paceman, received a guard of honour as he made his way to the wicket for the final time on Sunday. However, England's innings added just six runs to their total, setting Australia a target of 384 to win the fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test. The surprise announcement of Broad's retirement came on Saturday, just before the match at The Oval.

    With an impressive record of 602 wickets, he is currently the fifth most successful bowler in Test history. Expressing his emotions, Broad stated, "I've had a love affair with the Ashes my whole life, and the thought of being able to bowl my last ball and face my last ball against Australia fills me with joy."

    Also read: 'I wish that...': Retiring Stuart Broad's ultimate confession on Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes (WATCH)

    On the fourth day, Broad emerged to a standing ovation in the sunny grounds of south London. The touring Australian team applauded him as he stepped onto the field in pursuit of more runs for England.

    England started the day at 389-9 in their second innings, aiming to set a commanding lead of 377 runs in a game they must win to level the series at 2-2.

    Teaming up with his long-time bowling partner James Anderson, Broad faced the first over delivered by fellow paceman Mitchell Starc and confidently pulled the sixth delivery for a towering six.

    However, Anderson's innings came to an end as he was given out LBW to off-spinner Todd Murphy in the second over. With that dismissal, England's innings was wrapped up for a total of 395.

    Having already retained the Ashes with a 2-1 lead, Australia will now attempt to chase down the target set by England in their final attempt to secure victory.

    Also read: Stuart Broad retirement: Cherishing England pacer's iconic spells, Ashes battles, over 600 wickets - WATCH

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I wish that...': Retiring Stuart Broad's ultimate confession on Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes (WATCH) snt

    'I wish that...': Retiring Stuart Broad's ultimate confession on Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes (WATCH)

    India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli's gesture wins hearts after young fan gives him bracelet (WATCH) snt

    India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli's gesture wins hearts after young fan gives him bracelet (WATCH)

    Stuart Broad retirement: Cherishing England pacer's iconic spells, Ashes battles, over 600 wickets - WATCH snt

    Stuart Broad retirement: Cherishing England pacer's iconic spells, Ashes battles, over 600 wickets - WATCH

    India vs WI 2023: I'm a turtle right now, not rabbit: Hardik Pandya on bowling workload management snt

    India vs WI 2023: I'm a turtle right now, not rabbit: Hardik Pandya on bowling workload management

    WATCH Video of MS Dhoni enjoying a nap on flight goes viral; internet flags privacy concerns snt

    WATCH: Video of MS Dhoni enjoying a nap on flight goes viral; internet flags privacy concerns

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Varma on girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia's Rs 2 crore diamond ring; here's what he said RBA

    Vijay Varma on girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia's Rs 2 crore diamond ring; here's what he said

    Aluva sexual abuse murder case 5 year old girl laid to rest Kerala Police tweets sorry daughter gcw

    Aluva sexual abuse & murder case: 5-year-old girl laid to rest, Kerala Police tweets 'sorry daughter'

    Ashoka University Founder Vineet Gupta explains - Impact of a Liberal Arts University on a student's life

    Ashoka University founder Vineet Gupta explains impact of Liberal Arts University on student's life

    Kerala: Beypore port receives ISPS code; Foreign ships to dock directly anr

    Kerala: Beypore port receives ISPS code; Foreign ships to dock directly

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Sourav Ganguly praises the film, says it's 'Darun' MSW

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Sourav Ganguly praises the film, says it's 'Darun'

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon