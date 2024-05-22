Jofra Archer set make England return after 382-day absence due to injury

Jofra Archer is poised to make his comeback for England after a 382-day hiatus from professional cricket, as confirmed by captain Jos Buttler ahead of their match against Pakistan at Headingley. Archer, recovering from back and elbow injuries, aims to contribute to England's T20 World Cup campaign following a gradual return to form with Sussex's 2nd XI and his club Wildey in Barbados.

Jofra Archer is set to make his return for England after a 382-day absence from professional cricket. England captain Jos Buttler confirmed that Archer will feature in the match against Pakistan at Headingley, provided the weather permits.

Archer, who last played a professional match over a year ago, has been sidelined due to back and elbow injuries, limiting his appearances to seven matches for England since early 2023. He has been gradually returning to form, playing for his club Wildey in Barbados and featuring for Sussex's 2nd XI recently.

England has included Archer in their provisional squad for the T20 World Cup in June, aiming to finalize their 15-man roster by Saturday. Ahead of his return, Archer has shown good pace in the nets and participated in lighter training sessions in preparation for Wednesday night's match.

Buttler expressed his excitement about Archer's return, noting his enthusiasm and the positive impact he brings to the team. He emphasized the need to manage expectations and not put undue pressure on Archer, who is keen to contribute but needs to be eased back into international cricket.

The England captain highlighted Archer's significance as a key player and asset to the team, hoping for a successful return without setbacks. Buttler confirmed that Archer's involvement in the series against Pakistan will be carefully managed by the medical team to ensure his fitness and performance.

Babar Azam, Pakistan's captain, expressed his team's anticipation of facing Archer, acknowledging his pace but stating that they are prepared for the challenge. Harry Brook will also make his return to international cricket, having missed England's Test tour to India.

Matthew Mott, England's white-ball coach, led training in Leeds after a brief absence, focusing on preparation ahead of the upcoming matches. Despite recent challenges, Buttler remains optimistic, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and learning from past experiences.

As Buttler prepares for his role in the series, he remains confident and focused, coming off a successful IPL campaign with two centuries in three innings. He also mentioned his intention to manage his wicketkeeping duties due to personal reasons, with his wife expecting their third child soon.

Overall, England is looking forward to the series against Pakistan and the upcoming T20 World Cup, aiming to build on their recent performances and learn from past setbacks in international cricket.

