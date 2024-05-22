Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jofra Archer set make England return after 382-day absence due to injury

    Jofra Archer is poised to make his comeback for England after a 382-day hiatus from professional cricket, as confirmed by captain Jos Buttler ahead of their match against Pakistan at Headingley. Archer, recovering from back and elbow injuries, aims to contribute to England's T20 World Cup campaign following a gradual return to form with Sussex's 2nd XI and his club Wildey in Barbados.

    cricket Jofra Archer set make England return after 382-day absence due to injury osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 22, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

    Jofra Archer is set to make his return for England after a 382-day absence from professional cricket. England captain Jos Buttler confirmed that Archer will feature in the match against Pakistan at Headingley, provided the weather permits.

    Archer, who last played a professional match over a year ago, has been sidelined due to back and elbow injuries, limiting his appearances to seven matches for England since early 2023. He has been gradually returning to form, playing for his club Wildey in Barbados and featuring for Sussex's 2nd XI recently.

    England has included Archer in their provisional squad for the T20 World Cup in June, aiming to finalize their 15-man roster by Saturday. Ahead of his return, Archer has shown good pace in the nets and participated in lighter training sessions in preparation for Wednesday night's match.

    Buttler expressed his excitement about Archer's return, noting his enthusiasm and the positive impact he brings to the team. He emphasized the need to manage expectations and not put undue pressure on Archer, who is keen to contribute but needs to be eased back into international cricket.

    The England captain highlighted Archer's significance as a key player and asset to the team, hoping for a successful return without setbacks. Buttler confirmed that Archer's involvement in the series against Pakistan will be carefully managed by the medical team to ensure his fitness and performance.

    Babar Azam, Pakistan's captain, expressed his team's anticipation of facing Archer, acknowledging his pace but stating that they are prepared for the challenge. Harry Brook will also make his return to international cricket, having missed England's Test tour to India.

    Matthew Mott, England's white-ball coach, led training in Leeds after a brief absence, focusing on preparation ahead of the upcoming matches. Despite recent challenges, Buttler remains optimistic, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and learning from past experiences.

    As Buttler prepares for his role in the series, he remains confident and focused, coming off a successful IPL campaign with two centuries in three innings. He also mentioned his intention to manage his wicketkeeping duties due to personal reasons, with his wife expecting their third child soon.

    Overall, England is looking forward to the series against Pakistan and the upcoming T20 World Cup, aiming to build on their recent performances and learn from past setbacks in international cricket.

    Also Read: USA clinches thrilling 5-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the 1st T20 International

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 9:20 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket USA clinches thrilling 5-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the 1st T20 International osf

    USA clinches thrilling 5-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the 1st T20 International

    cricket IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secure spot in final with dominant 8-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secure spot in final with dominant 8-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: PCB likely to rope in Vivian Richards as Pakistan team mentor osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: PCB likely to rope in Vivian Richards as Pakistan team mentor

    cricket 'Not done any match fixing': Gautam Gambhir controversial remark on spirit of cricket and other rumours osf

    'Not done any match fixing': Gautam Gambhir controversial remark on spirit of cricket and other rumours

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Dwayne Bravo appointed Afghanistan's bowling consultant for the mega event osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Dwayne Bravo appointed Afghanistan's bowling consultant for the mega event

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding: Venue to guest list, all you need to know RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding: Venue to guest list

    Gopichand Thotakura takes space tour on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin flight, shows off Indian flag (WATCH) gcw

    Gopichand Thotakura takes space tour on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin flight, shows off Indian flag (WATCH)

    Football Next Chelsea Manager: Potential replacements for Mauricio Pochettino after shock departure osf

    Next Chelsea Manager: Potential replacements for Mauricio Pochettino after shock departure

    Jagan Reddy's party MLA destroys voting machine, Election Commission to take strict action (WATCH) gcw

    Jagan Reddy's party MLA destroys voting machine, Election Commission to take strict action (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Several districts experience heavy downpour on Tuesday; IMD hints at rainfall dip for few days vkp

    Karnataka: Several districts experience heavy downpour on Tuesday; IMD hints at rainfall dip for few days

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon