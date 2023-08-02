Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    James Anderson to continue playing for England after Stuart Broad's retirement

    The retirement announcement of Stuart Broad, one of England's leading pacers, has further solidified James Anderson's resolve to continue his illustrious international cricket career with the England team. 

    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    James Anderson is resolute in his decision to continue representing England in international cricket after the retirement announcement of his fellow pacer, Stuart Broad. Anderson and Broad have been the leading pacers for the England team in Test matches. Anderson boasts an impressive record of 690 wickets with an average of 26.42 in 183 Test matches, while Broad has secured 604 scalps in 167 Tests with an average of 27.68. Broad concluded his career on a high note, taking the final two wickets in a fairytale finish during the fifth and final Ashes Test, which resulted in England defeating the visitors by 49 runs at The Oval on Monday.

    Following the conclusion of the series, Anderson expressed his determination to keep going despite feeling disappointed with his performance in the recent matches. He believes he hasn't bowled poorly, but he didn't make the impact he expected of himself. However, Anderson is confident in his physical condition and skills and intends to continue working hard during the break after the series to get back to his best form. His hunger and desire to improve motivate him to persist with his international career.

    Although England managed to draw the series 2-2, Australia retained the Ashes urn, failing to win it outright in England since 2001. In the fifth Test match, Australia, starting the final session of the day at 238/3, needed 146 runs to win with Steve Smith (40) and Travis Head (31) at the crease.

    However, England made a strong comeback, with Chris Woakes dismissing Steve Smith for 54, followed by Moeen Ali removing the dangerous Mitchell Marsh for just six. Woakes continued his impact, taking Mitchell Starc's wicket for a two-ball duck. The tide turned in England's favour as they reduced Australia to 275/7, still needing 109 runs to win. Moeen Ali struck again, dismissing Pat Cummins for nine.

    Stuart Broad concluded his illustrious career by taking his final wicket, dismissing Alex Carey for 28, helping England secure a 49-run victory as Australia was all out for 334 runs.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
