India vs West Indies 2023: India crush West Indies by 200 runs in spectacular series win

In a thrilling cricket encounter, India showcased their dominance and outplayed West Indies in all departments, securing a monumental victory with a massive margin of 200 runs. Led by Hardik Pandya, the Indian team delivered an exceptional batting performance, led by Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, who laid the foundation for a mammoth total.

India completely dominated West Indies in every aspect of the game and secured an emphatic victory, winning by a massive margin of 200 runs. This remarkable triumph is now India's second-largest win in terms of runs against West Indies. Recapping the match, West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and chose to field first, inviting the Hardik Pandya-led Indian side to bat. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill led the charge for India, providing a strong start with a 143-run partnership for the first wicket. Ishan Kishan played exceptionally well, scoring 77 runs off 64 balls, capitalising on a dropped chance when he was on 9. He continued his impressive form, registering his third consecutive fifty in the series.

Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to make an impact and departed after scoring a modest 8 runs off 14 balls. On the other hand, Sanju Samson played aggressively right from the beginning, taking advantage of loose deliveries. Gill, who had struggled on the tour, found his form and scored his first half-century of the series. Samson also showed his prowess in international cricket, reaching his third ODI fifty, but unfortunately, he couldn't convert it into a big score and was dismissed for 51 runs.

Hardik Pandya joined forces with Gill and they kept the scoreboard moving at a decent pace. However, Gill fell for 85 runs, pulling a shorter delivery straight into the hands of short mid-wicket. Suryakumar Yadav contributed 35 runs off 30 balls, while skipper Pandya unleashed an onslaught in the latter part of the innings, smashing an unbeaten 70 runs off 52 balls, helping India cross the 350-run mark.

West Indies bowlers, for the most part, struggled to contain the Indian batsmen. Romario Shepherd managed to take a couple of wickets, while Alzarri Joseph, Motie, and Cariah picked up one wicket each.

In response to India's formidable total of 351 runs, West Indies faced a nightmarish start as they were torn apart by Mukesh Kumar, who wreaked havoc with the new ball and dismissed three batters in the initial powerplay. Brandon King (0 off 5), Kyle Mayers (4 off 10), and Shai Hope (5 off 9) were the victims of Mukesh Kumar's relentless attack during the powerplay.

Alick Athanaze tried to stabilise the innings from one end, but wickets continued to fall from the other end. Under immense pressure from the Indian bowlers, Athanaze's innings came to an end after contributing 32 runs. West Indies found themselves struggling at 88/8 until Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie formed a valuable partnership for the ninth wicket. They showed resilience and demonstrated how to bat on the challenging surface, putting together a 50+ run partnership. Joseph eventually departed for 26 runs, but Motie remained unbeaten on 39 runs as West Indies were bundled out for 151 runs.

On the bowling front, Shardul Thakur was the standout performer for India, taking four wickets. Mukesh Kumar provided excellent support with three wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with two wickets, and Jaydev Unadkat with one wicket.