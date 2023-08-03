James Anderson's experience vital for England in upcoming Test Series against India, says Nasser Hussain

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain emphasises the importance of James Anderson's experience as England prepares to face India in a gruelling Test series in January 2024.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain praises James Anderson's experience, deeming it crucial for the upcoming Test series in India scheduled for January 2024. With Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali retiring, Hussain believes Anderson's knowledge of sub-continental conditions will be invaluable. Despite an ordinary performance during the Ashes, Anderson's history of success against India makes him a valuable asset for the team.

Hussain dismisses any doubts about Anderson's abilities, stating that the veteran pacer is eager to bounce back and continue his hunger for the game. Anderson's hunger for wickets is evident as he aims for the milestone of 700 Test wickets.

While England faces retirements and changes in their bowling ranks, Hussain remains optimistic about their performance in India. The absence of Broad and the possibility of Chris Woakes not playing away from home creates a need for Anderson's experience in the team.

Hussain also talks about England's aggressive style of play, known as "Bazball," under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes. With India being the next test for this approach, the challenge lies in facing India's ace spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel.

The upcoming series against India promises to be a compelling battle between England's aggressive approach and India's formidable spin attack, making it a highly anticipated contest for cricket enthusiasts. It will an important in context of the World Test Championship.

