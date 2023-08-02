BCCI invites bids for media rights tender for bilateral series of India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally released the much-awaited media rights tender for bilateral India games, inviting bids for the Media Rights to India's international and domestic matches. Interested parties, including Amazon and Google, have been approached to participate in the bidding process.

The much-awaited media rights tender for bilateral India games has finally been released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tender includes the Media Rights for India's international and domestic matches, and interested parties can bid for it. BCCI has provided detailed terms and conditions in the Invitation To Tender (ITT), which can be obtained upon payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 15 lakh. The ITT will be available for purchase until August 25th. However, purchasing the ITT does not automatically grant the right to bid. Eligibility criteria outlined in the ITT must be met for bidding.

"The tender process, including eligibility requirements, submission of bids, rights and obligations, etc., are outlined in the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT"), which will be provided upon payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 15,00,000 (Indian Rupees Fifteen Lakh Only), plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax," the BCCI stated in a press release.

Reportedly, Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. (Google) have been approached by the BCCI to participate in the bidding process. The aim is to generate increased interest in the industry, which has experienced a decline recently due to various factors. Other traditional broadcasters like Sony and Zee are also expected to be contenders, with Viacom 18 showing interest in digital rights.

"The relatively tepid response from media firms prior to the auction underscores the challenge of generating profits amid weakened advertising revenues, especially considering the higher viewership garnered by the shorter-format IPL over the years. The auction process is running two weeks behind the schedule recommended by its advisor, Ernst & Young, which had projected the auctions to conclude by the end of August," reports Bloomberg.

The upcoming five-year cycle is expected to include 102 games, set to conclude in 2027. The BCCI initially aimed to complete the sale by the end of August, but as per the recent notification, it may face some delays in the process.

