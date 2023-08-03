KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unlikely for Asia Cup 2023, eyes on ODI World Cup return

Cricket fans might miss KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indicates that the two batters haven't fully recovered from their injuries.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are unlikely to be selected for the Asia Cup 2023, as sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suggest that they haven't fully recovered to participate in the continental championship, scheduled from August 30 to September 17. Despite their updates on social media about their progress, insiders advise against rushing them back into international action. However, they still have a chance to be considered for the ODI World Cup later this year if they recover completely. Their potential comeback matches could be during the three-ODI series against Australia in September.

Due to the absence of Rahul and Iyer, most of the players from the recently concluded three-match ODI series against West Indies are likely to be part of the six-team championship in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Some changes in the bowling lineup are expected, with Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah returning.

Prasidh Krishna, who is also returning after a long injury break, is under consideration but might not secure a place in the final 15. Ishan Kishan seems to be securing his place as the wicketkeeper not only in the Asia Cup but also in the World Cup, although Rahul could also be in contention.

With Ishan's inclusion, the team management will need to decide on the opening combination once Rohit Sharma returns to the playing XI. The current indications point towards Ishan and Rohit opening the innings, while Shubman Gill, who opened in the three ODIs against West Indies, may shift to the middle order. The final team composition and batting order will be determined during the Asia Cup preparatory camp scheduled in Bengaluru from August 24 to 29. India's first match in the Asia Cup is against Pakistan on September 2.

