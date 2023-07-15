Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Men's cricket team announced for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou

    BCCI has revealed the 15-member Indian men's cricket team and five standby players for the upcoming Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team as captain, with promising players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh also included.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 5:01 PM IST

    Indian men's cricket team for the Hangzhou Games at the Asian Games 2023 has been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team consisting of 15 members and five standby players. The cricket event will take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 28 to October 8, and will be played in the T20 format at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

    Due to the ICC Men's ODI World Cup starting in India on October 5, the Indian team for the Hangzhou Games will primarily consist of young and promising players, with regulars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli absent. Ruturaj Gaikwad, a 26-year-old from the Chennai Super Kings, will captain the Indian team.

    The squad also includes Arshdeep Singh, the leading wicket-taker for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023, as well as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a century in his debut Test match against the West Indies, and Rinku Singh, known for his impressive performances for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.

    Also Read: MLC 2023: Unraveling the reasons behind Major League Cricket's not getting 'Official T20 League status'

    This is the first time India has named teams for the Asian Games cricket competition, both for men and women. The cricket event has previously been held at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka emerging as champions in each edition respectively. The Indian men's cricket team previously participated in a multi-sport event at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, playing in a 50-over format, albeit without international status.

    India Squad: 

    Team India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper)

    Standby players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan

    Also Read: A cricket connection now links Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2023, 5:03 PM IST
