India vs West Indies 2023: Team India eyes historic milestone in 200th T20I against Windies

    The Indian Cricket Team is all set to create history as they approach their 200th T20I match against the West Indies.

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    India's Cricket Team, captained by Rohit Sharma, is on the verge of a historic milestone as they prepare for their 200th T20I match against the West Indies. After their triumphant ODI series just 48 hours ago, India now shifts their focus to T20 mode and enters the five-match rubber as overwhelming favourites. The series, starting in Tarouba on Thursday, provides an excellent opportunity for young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and Mukesh Kumar to showcase their skills.

    India emerged victorious in the preceding three-match 50-over rubber, securing a 2-1 win against the West Indies, despite facing a shocking defeat in the second match. As they step into the T20 series, the Indian team remains confident and determined to continue their winning streak.

    KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unlikely for Asia Cup 2023, eyes on ODI World Cup return

    The upcoming match will mark India's 200th T20I, making them the second team after Pakistan to achieve this milestone. Led by the dynamic all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, India is keen to provide ample opportunities to young and hungry talents like Varma, Jaiswal, and Mukesh Kumar.

    Varma and Jaiswal's stellar performances in the Indian Premier League earned them a maiden call-up to India's T20I squad, and they are eager to make the most of this opportunity. Additionally, Sanju Samson, the seasoned swashbuckler batter-cum-keeper, makes his comeback, determined to prove his worth and secure his spot in the ODI World Cup squad.

    The West Indies cricket team is facing a decline in performance across formats in recent times and India is expected to dominate the series and assert their dominance in the T20I series.

    India vs West Indies 2023: Hardik Pandya disappointed with facilities provided by West Indies

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 5:31 PM IST
