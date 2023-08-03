Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs West Indies 2023: Hardik Pandya disappointed with facilities provided by West Indies

    The Indian cricket team has raised concerns about the facilities provided by the West Indies board during their ongoing Caribbean tour. After securing a series victory in the third ODI, stand-in captain Hardik Pandya openly addressed the issue in the presentation ceremony.

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Hardik Pandya disappointed with facilities provided by West Indies osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    During their ongoing Caribbean tour, the Indian cricket team expressed dissatisfaction with the facilities provided by the West Indies board. After India secured a 2-1 series victory by winning the third ODI, stand-in captain Hardik Pandya made their concerns clear in the presentation ceremony. He highlighted the need for basic necessities to be taken care of, stating that while they don't demand luxury, better arrangements should be made for future tours. Pandya mentioned that last year, there were also some issues that impacted their tour.

    The matter of facilities had come into the spotlight before the start of the ODI series when Indian cricketers expressed displeasure to the BCCI due to a delayed late-night flight from Trinidad to Barbados, leaving them sleep-deprived ahead of the ODI series opener.

    Pandya urged West Indies Cricket to take note of the situation and ensure improved arrangements for traveling teams in the future. Despite the concerns, Pandya expressed his enjoyment of playing cricket in the West Indies.

    Also Read: KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unlikely for Asia Cup 2023, eyes on ODI World Cup return

    In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya led the team in the third ODI, where India dominated the West Indies, securing a massive 200-run victory. Pandya himself contributed with an impressive unbeaten 70 off 52 balls.

    India posted a formidable total of 351 for five, thanks to stellar performances from Shubman Gill (85 off 92 balls), Ishan Kishan (77 off 64 balls), and Sanju Samson (51 off 41 balls). West Indies struggled to chase down the target and were bowled out for 151 in just 35.3 overs. Shardul Thakur and Mukesh Kumar were the chief destroyers, taking 4 wickets and 3 wickets respectively.

    With the ODI series wrapped up, India and West Indies are now set to face each other in a five-match T20 series starting Thursday.

    Also Read: BCCI invites bids for media rights tender for bilateral series of India

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 1:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unlikely for Asia Cup 2023, eyes on ODI World Cup return osf

    KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unlikely for Asia Cup 2023, eyes on ODI World Cup return

    BCCI invites bids for media rights tender for bilateral series of India osf

    BCCI invites bids for media rights tender for bilateral series of India

    India vs West Indies 2023: Amid criticism, Ashwin defends decision to rest Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (WATCH) snt

    India vs West Indies 2023: Amid criticism, Ashwin defends decision to rest Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (WATCH)

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Team India's world record of 13 consecutive wins against West Indies in ODIs osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Team India's world record of 13 consecutive wins against West Indies in ODIs

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan agrees to revised schedule; stage set for IND vs PAK clash on October 14 osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan agrees to revised schedule; stage set for IND vs PAK clash on October 14

    Recent Stories

    Married for 45 years': Rajya Sabha chairman's light-hearted remark on Congress chief's 'angry' jibe AJR

    'Married for 45 years': Rajya Sabha chairman's light-hearted remark on Congress chief's 'angry' jibe

    Nail Health: 7 tips for keeping well-groomed fingernails MSW

    Nail Health: 7 tips for keeping well-groomed fingernails

    Ayurvedic hair care 5 secrets to nourish your tresses gcw eai

    Ayurvedic hair care: 5 secrets to nourish your tresses

    Whitefield to Koramangala-7 places in Bengaluru to enjoy beer RBA EAI

    Whitefield to Koramangala-7 places in Bengaluru to enjoy beer

    Hyderabad to Gujarat: 5 places with similar names in India-Pakistan ATG

    Hyderabad to Gujarat: 5 places with similar names in India-Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon