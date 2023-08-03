India vs West Indies 2023: Hardik Pandya disappointed with facilities provided by West Indies

The Indian cricket team has raised concerns about the facilities provided by the West Indies board during their ongoing Caribbean tour. After securing a series victory in the third ODI, stand-in captain Hardik Pandya openly addressed the issue in the presentation ceremony.

During their ongoing Caribbean tour, the Indian cricket team expressed dissatisfaction with the facilities provided by the West Indies board. After India secured a 2-1 series victory by winning the third ODI, stand-in captain Hardik Pandya made their concerns clear in the presentation ceremony. He highlighted the need for basic necessities to be taken care of, stating that while they don't demand luxury, better arrangements should be made for future tours. Pandya mentioned that last year, there were also some issues that impacted their tour.

The matter of facilities had come into the spotlight before the start of the ODI series when Indian cricketers expressed displeasure to the BCCI due to a delayed late-night flight from Trinidad to Barbados, leaving them sleep-deprived ahead of the ODI series opener.

Pandya urged West Indies Cricket to take note of the situation and ensure improved arrangements for traveling teams in the future. Despite the concerns, Pandya expressed his enjoyment of playing cricket in the West Indies.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya led the team in the third ODI, where India dominated the West Indies, securing a massive 200-run victory. Pandya himself contributed with an impressive unbeaten 70 off 52 balls.

India posted a formidable total of 351 for five, thanks to stellar performances from Shubman Gill (85 off 92 balls), Ishan Kishan (77 off 64 balls), and Sanju Samson (51 off 41 balls). West Indies struggled to chase down the target and were bowled out for 151 in just 35.3 overs. Shardul Thakur and Mukesh Kumar were the chief destroyers, taking 4 wickets and 3 wickets respectively.

With the ODI series wrapped up, India and West Indies are now set to face each other in a five-match T20 series starting Thursday.

