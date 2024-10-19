Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rain interrupts play on Day 4

    India started Day 4 at 231 runs for the loss of three wickets. Sarfaraz Khan scored maiden Test century. 

    cricket India vs New Zealand First Test: Rain Delays Play on Day 4 in Bengaluru scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 12:51 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    Dark clouds hovered over India's hopes in the first Test against New Zealand. At the end of the first session on Day 4 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India had reached 344 runs for the loss of three wickets. India is now only 12 runs behind New Zealand's first innings lead. Sarfaraz Khan (125) and Rishabh Pant (53) are at the crease. Ajaz Patel took two wickets for New Zealand, while Glenn Phillips accounted for one.

    Also read: IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India fights back; Sarfaraz scores maiden Test century

    India started Day 4 at 231 runs for the loss of three wickets. Sarfaraz played positively and soon completed his century. He has faced 154 balls so far, hitting three sixes and 16 fours. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant completed his half-century. Facing only 56 balls, Rishabh hit three sixes and five fours. The duo have added 113 runs so far. India lost the wickets of Virat Kohli (70), Rohit Sharma (52), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35). Kohli returned on the last ball of Day 3, caught by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell off Phillips' bowling.

    Earlier, Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel bowled Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal was stumped by Blundell. After conceding a massive 356-run first-innings lead, India fought back in their second innings in Bengaluru. Earlier, New Zealand scored 402 runs in their first innings, thanks to Rachin Ravindra's century (134). Devon Conway (91) and Tim Southee (65) also put in strong performances.

    India's first innings ended for a mere 46 runs. Matt Henry, who picked up five wickets, and William O'Rourke and accounted for four scalps. Rishabh Pant, who scored 20 runs, was India's top scorer.

    Also read: New Zealand triumphs over West Indies to reach Women's T20 World Cup final

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India fights back; Sarfaraz Khan scores maiden Test century scr

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India fights back; Sarfaraz scores maiden Test century

    cricket New Zealand Wins Against West Indies in Womens T20 World Cup Semifinal scr

    New Zealand triumphs over West Indies to reach Women's T20 World Cup final

    cricket Virat Kohli reaches 9000 Test runs milestone against New Zealand scr

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Kohli achieves 9000 Test runs milestone

    cricket IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India fights back on Day 3; Rohit, Kohli, Sarfaraz hit half-centuries scr

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India fights back on Day 3; Rohit, Kohli, Sarfaraz hit half-centuries

    cricket IND vs NZ, 1st Test: After 46 all out, India records another historic low scr

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: After 46 all out, India records another historic low

    Recent Stories

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites? gcw

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites?

    IAF UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya continues journey to Guwahati vkp

    IAF-UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya, continues journey to Guwahati

    Jaat Sunny Deol next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday RBA

    Jaat: Sunny Deol’s next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy shk

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy

    Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it gcw

    Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon