India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rain interrupts play on Day 4

Dark clouds hovered over India's hopes in the first Test against New Zealand. At the end of the first session on Day 4 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India had reached 344 runs for the loss of three wickets. India is now only 12 runs behind New Zealand's first innings lead. Sarfaraz Khan (125) and Rishabh Pant (53) are at the crease. Ajaz Patel took two wickets for New Zealand, while Glenn Phillips accounted for one.

India started Day 4 at 231 runs for the loss of three wickets. Sarfaraz played positively and soon completed his century. He has faced 154 balls so far, hitting three sixes and 16 fours. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant completed his half-century. Facing only 56 balls, Rishabh hit three sixes and five fours. The duo have added 113 runs so far. India lost the wickets of Virat Kohli (70), Rohit Sharma (52), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35). Kohli returned on the last ball of Day 3, caught by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell off Phillips' bowling.

Earlier, Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel bowled Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal was stumped by Blundell. After conceding a massive 356-run first-innings lead, India fought back in their second innings in Bengaluru. Earlier, New Zealand scored 402 runs in their first innings, thanks to Rachin Ravindra's century (134). Devon Conway (91) and Tim Southee (65) also put in strong performances.

India's first innings ended for a mere 46 runs. Matt Henry, who picked up five wickets, and William O'Rourke and accounted for four scalps. Rishabh Pant, who scored 20 runs, was India's top scorer.

