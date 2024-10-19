Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Zealand triumphs over West Indies to reach Women's T20 World Cup final

    New Zealand secured a thrilling eight-run victory over West Indies to advance to the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. 

    cricket New Zealand Wins Against West Indies in Womens T20 World Cup Semifinal scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 10:55 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    After 14 years, the New Zealand women's team has reached the ICC T20 World Cup final. In a thrilling second semi-final on Friday, they defeated the 2016 champions West Indies by eight runs to reach the final for the third time. They will face South Africa in the final on Sunday (Oct 20). Both teams are looking to win their first World Cup.

    Also read: IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Kohli achieves 9000 Test runs milestone

    Batting first, New Zealand scored 128/9 in 20 overs. Openers Georgia Plimmer (33) and Suzie Bates (26) provided a good start, putting on 48 runs. However, a middle and lower-middle order collapse restricted New Zealand to a modest total.

    Chasing a seemingly easy target, West Indies were in trouble at 51/4 in the 11th over. Veteran Deandra Dottin then provided resistance with a score of 33, keeping their hopes alive. However, Dottin's dismissal in the 17th over dented West Indies' confidence. They needed 15 runs in the final over but fell short by eight runs.

    Score:
    New Zealand 128/9 in 20 overs (Plimmer 33, Bates 26, Dottin 4-22)
    West Indies 120/8 in 20 overs (Dottin 33, Carson 3-29)

    South Africa beat Australia

    In the first semi-final on Thursday, South Africa upset favourites Australia. The Proteas secured an eight-wicket victory over the defending champions to enter the title-decider. 

    Australia batted first, scoring 134 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. South Africa achieved the target in 17.2 overs with the loss of only two wickets, marking a historic achievement.

    Anneke Bosch, who remained unbeaten with 74 runs off 48 balls, was the architect of South Africa's victory. Captain Laura Wolvaardt contributed 42 runs off 37 balls.

    Also read: IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India fights back on Day 3; Rohit, Kohli, Sarfaraz hit half-centuries

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs New Zealand First Test: Rain Delays Play on Day 4 in Bengaluru scr

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rain interrupts play on Day 4

    cricket IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India fights back; Sarfaraz Khan scores maiden Test century scr

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India fights back; Sarfaraz scores maiden Test century

    cricket Virat Kohli reaches 9000 Test runs milestone against New Zealand scr

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Kohli achieves 9000 Test runs milestone

    cricket IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India fights back on Day 3; Rohit, Kohli, Sarfaraz hit half-centuries scr

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India fights back on Day 3; Rohit, Kohli, Sarfaraz hit half-centuries

    cricket IND vs NZ, 1st Test: After 46 all out, India records another historic low scr

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: After 46 all out, India records another historic low

    Recent Stories

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites? gcw

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites?

    IAF UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya continues journey to Guwahati vkp

    IAF-UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya, continues journey to Guwahati

    Jaat Sunny Deol next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday RBA

    Jaat: Sunny Deol’s next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy shk

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy

    Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it gcw

    Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon