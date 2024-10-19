New Zealand triumphs over West Indies to reach Women's T20 World Cup final

New Zealand secured a thrilling eight-run victory over West Indies to advance to the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

After 14 years, the New Zealand women's team has reached the ICC T20 World Cup final. In a thrilling second semi-final on Friday, they defeated the 2016 champions West Indies by eight runs to reach the final for the third time. They will face South Africa in the final on Sunday (Oct 20). Both teams are looking to win their first World Cup.

Batting first, New Zealand scored 128/9 in 20 overs. Openers Georgia Plimmer (33) and Suzie Bates (26) provided a good start, putting on 48 runs. However, a middle and lower-middle order collapse restricted New Zealand to a modest total.

Chasing a seemingly easy target, West Indies were in trouble at 51/4 in the 11th over. Veteran Deandra Dottin then provided resistance with a score of 33, keeping their hopes alive. However, Dottin's dismissal in the 17th over dented West Indies' confidence. They needed 15 runs in the final over but fell short by eight runs.

Score:

New Zealand 128/9 in 20 overs (Plimmer 33, Bates 26, Dottin 4-22)

West Indies 120/8 in 20 overs (Dottin 33, Carson 3-29)

South Africa beat Australia

In the first semi-final on Thursday, South Africa upset favourites Australia. The Proteas secured an eight-wicket victory over the defending champions to enter the title-decider.

Australia batted first, scoring 134 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. South Africa achieved the target in 17.2 overs with the loss of only two wickets, marking a historic achievement.

Anneke Bosch, who remained unbeaten with 74 runs off 48 balls, was the architect of South Africa's victory. Captain Laura Wolvaardt contributed 42 runs off 37 balls.

