    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India fights back; Sarfaraz scores maiden Test century

    India started Day 4 at 231 runs for the loss of three wickets.

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    Sarfaraz Khan scored his maiden hundred in Test cricket. The 26-year-old completed his century in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The player is at the crease with 114 runs. Rishabh Pant, who scored 24 runs, is with him. At the time of writing, India has scored 302 runs for the loss of three wickets. The team is still 54 runs behind. Ajaz Patel took two wickets for New Zealand. Glenn Phillips has one scalp to his name.

    India started Day 4 at 231 runs for the loss of three wickets. Sarfaraz batted positively reaching hundred in just 110 balls, including 13 fours and three sixes. On Day 3, India lost the wickets of Virat Kohli (70), Rohit Sharma (52), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35). Kohli returned on the last ball of the third day. Kohli was caught by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell off Phillips's bowling.

    Earlier, Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel bowled Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal was stumped by Blundell. India, who conceded a huge first innings lead of 356 runs, fought back in the second innings in Bengaluru. Earlier, New Zealand scored 402 runs in the first innings on the back of Rachin Ravindra's century (134). Devon Conway (91) and Tim Southee (65) also performed well.

    India's first innings ended for just 46 runs. Matt Henry, who took five wickets, and William O'Rourke, with four wickets, destroyed India. Rishabh Pant, who scored 20 runs, was India's top scorer.

