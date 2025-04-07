Ram Gopal Verma birthday: 5 films of the director you must watch

Entertainment
Ram Gopal Varma is seen as a legend film maker, in fact the movies he made in his career were offbeat, they are seen as case studies
One of India's most capable directors, Ram Gopal Varma is celebrating his 83rd birthday on April 7, 2025. He has made many iconic movies
Ram Gopal Varma has directed more than 3 dozen films. But only a select few of his films have been superhits. Here we are telling you about his five classic movies
The 2005 movie starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. It was inspired by the life of Bal Thackeray. In that era, no one could think of making films about the Thackeray family
This film starring Ajay Devgan, Vivek Oberoi was based on the exploits of the Mumbai underworld
The character of Bhiku Mhatre had established Manoj Bajpayee in Bollywood. The character of Kallu Mama had established Saurabh Shukla
Ram Gopal Varma made the movie Rangeela with Jackie Shroff, Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar. This film was later remade in Hollywood
Ram Gopal Varma started his Bollywood career with the movie Shiva. The movie starring Paresh Rawal was shot in Tamil and Hindi. It was made on the hooliganism of young boys
