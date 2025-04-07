user
Are new Rs 10 and Rs 500 notes coming? What happens to old ones? RBI clarifies

New Rs 10 and Rs 500 notes are coming to the market. But why are new notes being introduced suddenly? What is the reason behind this? The Reserve Bank of India has announced the introduction of these new notes, causing a stir in the online world.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Apr 7, 2025, 8:57 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India is bringing a new surprise at the beginning of the financial year. Now, new Rs 10 and Rs 500 currency notes are coming to the market.

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the introduction of these new notes. This has created a buzz all over the internet. But why are new notes being introduced again suddenly? What's the reason behind this?


So, are the old 10 and 500 rupee notes being cancelled? It is reported that the Reserve Bank of India is going to bring these new notes as a part of the Mahatma Gandhi series.

Many people are now wondering, if new notes are introduced, will the old 10 or 500 currency notes become invalid?

But the Reserve Bank of India has stated that there is no reason to think like that. The old notes will still work.

This means the old notes in your possession are completely valid, and you can use them for transactions.

