Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Sara Tendulkar inspired 7 office outfits; Check here

Sara Tendulkar's Beauty is the Talk of the Town

Sachin Tendulkar's beloved daughter, Sara Tendulkar, remains a topic of discussion among fans for her beauty. Millions are captivated by her charm

Dressing Tips for Going to the Office

If you also want to become a topic of discussion like Sara Tendulkar by going to the office, then we will tell you about some of her dressing tips

Sara Tendulkar Short Dress

Like Sara Tendulkar, you can also wreak havoc in the office in this short dress. Your colleagues will not hesitate to praise you in this outfit

Steal the Show in the Office

If you want to spread your charm in the office, then you can try this dress of Sara Tendulkar. After wearing this outfit, you will look one in a hundred

Looking Great in Black

If you want to steal the show by going to the office in a black dress, then definitely try this beautiful black dress of Sara once

Sara Tendulkar Office Style

If you want to look different in your office as usual, then you can try this modern dress of Sara. You will look very stylish in this outfit

Sara's Havoc in Red Dress

You should try this red outfit of Sara Tendulkar in the office once. After wearing this dress, your close ones will not get tired of praising you

Ram Gopal Verma birthday: 5 films of the director you must watch

THIS is Pakistan's richest Hindu actor; Check net worth here

L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal starrer becomes highest grossing Malayalam film

WWE wealth showdown: Net worths of Randy Orton and John Cena compared