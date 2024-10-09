Joe Root scores 35th Test century, surpasses Alastair Cook as England's leading Test run-scorer

Joe Root continues his dream form in Test cricket, scoring a century in the first Test against Pakistan. Root remains unbeaten on 144, marking his 35th Test century. This achievement places him fifth on the list of players with the most Test centuries.

London: England cricketer Joe Root continued his exceptional form in Test cricket, having scored an impressive century in the first Test against Pakistan. Root remains unbeaten at 144 runs, marking his 35th Test century. This achievement elevates him to fifth place on the all-time list of players with the most centuries, surpassing notable cricketers such as Younis Khan (Pakistan), Sunil Gavaskar (India), Brian Lara (West Indies), and Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka).

In addition to this milestone, Root has also become the highest run-scorer for England in Test history, surpassing the record previously held by former captain Alastair Cook. Cook amassed a total of 12,472 runs in 161 Tests over his career. 33-year-old Root needed just 71 runs to break this record, showcasing his remarkable consistency and skill over his 12-year international career.

Most runs in Tests for England

Joe Root 12,546*

Alastair Cook 12,472

Graham Gooch - 8900

Alec Stewart - 8463

David Gower - 8231

Root also became the fifth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 15,921 runs in 200 matches. Ricky Ponting (Australia, 13378), Jacques Kallis (South Africa, 13289) and Rahul Dravid (India, 13288) are ahead of Root.

Most runs in Tests

Sachin Tendulkar - 15,921

Ricky Ponting - 13,378

Jacques Kallis - 13, 289

Rahul Dravid - 13,288

Joe Root - 12,546*

