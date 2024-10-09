Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Surprised at your decision to retire: Sports Minister Mandaviya in letter to iconic gymnast Dipa Karmakar

    Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has expressed his surprise in a letter to Dipa Karmakar, following the trailblazing Indian gymnast's unexpected decision to retire.

    Surprised at your decision to retire: Sports Minister Mandaviya in letter to iconic gymnast Dipa Karmakar snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 4:13 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has expressed his surprise in a letter to Dipa Karmakar, following the trailblazing Indian gymnast's unexpected decision to retire. Just days earlier, the 31-year-old Karmakar, who made history as the first Indian woman gymnast to compete at the Olympic Games, finishing fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio, had announced her retirement from the sport on Monday.

    "I got to know about your retirement from gymnastics. While your decision surprised me, I have full faith that you have taken this decision keeping in mind your priorities in life and the experiences that you have had. I completely respect your decision," Mandaviya wrote in a letter to Karmakar.

    "Your journey in gymnastics, which began at the age of six, has been inspirational. You have scaled the highs in the sport and made the country proud despite facing so many difficulties. Being awarded with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and the Padma Shri is the indication of your unique contribution," he added.

    Mandaviya expressed the nation's pride in Dipa Karmakar, recognizing her for consistently executing the highly challenging Produnova vault.

    "You added a new chapter in Indian gymnastics by participating in the Olympics, which was not only the outcome of our hard work but it is a great matter of pride for the entire country," he added.

    Mandaviya noted that Karmakar's journey, in which she narrowly missed a medal at the Rio Games by just 0.15 points, has been an inspiration to many young girls across the country.

    "Your achievements have not only inspired those who love sports but especially our daughters, who have got the strength to fulfill their dreams," said the union minister. He expressed hope that Karmakar would continue to share her expertise with young athletes in the future.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp returns to football with Red Bull role; says 'nothing could excite me more' snt

    Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp returns to football with Red Bull role; says 'nothing could excite me more'

    Rohit Sharma delights female fan with 'birthday wish' on Mumbai street; viral video wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Rohit Sharma delights female fan with 'birthday wish' on Mumbai street; viral video wins hearts (WATCH)

    Champions Trophy 2025 final venue could shift from Lahore to Dubai if India qualifies: Report snt

    Champions Trophy 2025 final venue could shift from Lahore to Dubai if India qualifies: Report

    Ronaldo and Messi of cricket Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli show off their football skills in viral video (WATCH) snt

    'Ronaldo & Messi of cricket': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli show off their football skills in viral video (WATCH)

    football Will Erik ten Hag be sacked? Future of Man United's manager hangs in the balance; look at potential successors snt

    Will Erik ten Hag be sacked? Future of Man United's manager hangs in the balance; look at potential successors

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: KSEB lapse led to electrocution of teen in Kuttikkattoor, reveals probe report anr

    Kerala: KSEB lapse led to electrocution of teen in Kuttikkattoor, reveals probe report

    6 must-watch films, web series releasing on OTT this week ATG

    6 must-watch films, web series releasing on OTT this week

    Understanding frequent urination: Causes, symptoms, and treatments NTI

    Understanding frequent urination: Causes, symptoms, and treatments

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

    Beautiful Jewelry Collection Inspired By Samantha Ruth Prabhu RBA

    Beautiful Jewelry Collection Inspired By Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon