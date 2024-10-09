Surprised at your decision to retire: Sports Minister Mandaviya in letter to iconic gymnast Dipa Karmakar

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has expressed his surprise in a letter to Dipa Karmakar, following the trailblazing Indian gymnast's unexpected decision to retire.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has expressed his surprise in a letter to Dipa Karmakar, following the trailblazing Indian gymnast's unexpected decision to retire. Just days earlier, the 31-year-old Karmakar, who made history as the first Indian woman gymnast to compete at the Olympic Games, finishing fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio, had announced her retirement from the sport on Monday.

"I got to know about your retirement from gymnastics. While your decision surprised me, I have full faith that you have taken this decision keeping in mind your priorities in life and the experiences that you have had. I completely respect your decision," Mandaviya wrote in a letter to Karmakar.

"Your journey in gymnastics, which began at the age of six, has been inspirational. You have scaled the highs in the sport and made the country proud despite facing so many difficulties. Being awarded with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and the Padma Shri is the indication of your unique contribution," he added.

Mandaviya expressed the nation's pride in Dipa Karmakar, recognizing her for consistently executing the highly challenging Produnova vault.

"You added a new chapter in Indian gymnastics by participating in the Olympics, which was not only the outcome of our hard work but it is a great matter of pride for the entire country," he added.

Mandaviya noted that Karmakar's journey, in which she narrowly missed a medal at the Rio Games by just 0.15 points, has been an inspiration to many young girls across the country.

"Your achievements have not only inspired those who love sports but especially our daughters, who have got the strength to fulfill their dreams," said the union minister. He expressed hope that Karmakar would continue to share her expertise with young athletes in the future.

