India T20I Squad arrives in South Africa for four-match Series

The Indian squad, including Kerala player Sanju Samson, landed in Durban, South Africa on Monday. The BCCI released a video of Indian opener Abhishek Sharma quizzing his teammates about South African history and geography at the airport.

The Indian team, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, has arrived in South Africa for the T20I series. The Indian squad, including Kerala player Sanju Samson, landed in Durban, South Africa on Monday (November 4). The BCCI released a video of Indian opener Abhishek Sharma quizzing his teammates about South African history and geography at the airport.

Also read: AUS vs PAK, 1st ODI: Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over Pakistan

The four-match T20I series between India and South Africa begins on Friday (November 8). India enters the contest after sweeping Sri Lanka 3-0 in their previous T20I series. This is the first encounter between the two teams since India defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in June.

However, India has arrived in South Africa with a young team, as captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, who played in the T20 World Cup final, have retired from T20I cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Jasprit Bumrah, are not with the Indian team as they are traveling to Australia for the Test series. Meanwhile Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel, who played a key role in the World Cup final, are part of the T20I squad.

In the absence of senior players, Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yash Dayal have earned national team callups. In the T20I series held last year, both teams won one match each, resulting in a tie. India last won a T20I series (2-1) in South Africa in 2017-18.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (Captain), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihalil Mpongwana, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Simelane, Ryab Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20I), Tristan Stubbs.

Also read: Rahul, Jurel to join India A in Australia

Latest Videos