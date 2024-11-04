India T20I Squad arrives in South Africa for four-match Series

The Indian squad, including Kerala player Sanju Samson, landed in Durban, South Africa on Monday. The BCCI released a video of Indian opener Abhishek Sharma quizzing his teammates about South African history and geography at the airport.

cricket India T20I Squad arrives in South Africa for four-match Series scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 5:16 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

The Indian team, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, has arrived in South Africa for the T20I series. The Indian squad, including Kerala player Sanju Samson, landed in Durban, South Africa on Monday (November 4). The BCCI released a video of Indian opener Abhishek Sharma quizzing his teammates about South African history and geography at the airport.

Also read: AUS vs PAK, 1st ODI: Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over Pakistan

The four-match T20I series between India and South Africa begins on Friday (November 8). India enters the contest after sweeping Sri Lanka 3-0 in their previous T20I series. This is the first encounter between the two teams since India defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in June.

However, India has arrived in South Africa with a young team, as captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, who played in the T20 World Cup final, have retired from T20I cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Jasprit Bumrah, are not with the Indian team as they are traveling to Australia for the Test series. Meanwhile Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel, who played a key role in the World Cup final, are part of the T20I squad.

In the absence of senior players, Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yash Dayal have earned national team callups. In the T20I series held last year, both teams won one match each, resulting in a tie. India last won a T20I series (2-1) in South Africa in 2017-18.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (Captain), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihalil Mpongwana, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Simelane, Ryab Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20I), Tristan Stubbs.

Also read:  Rahul, Jurel to join India A in Australia

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025 mega auction set to be held in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh at end of November snt

IPL 2025 auction to be held in Riyadh at the end of November; franchises gear up to fill 204 player slots

cricket AUS vs PAK, 1st ODI: Pat Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over Pakistan scr

AUS vs PAK, 1st ODI: Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over Pakistan

cricket KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel to Join India A for Match Practice in Australia scr

Rahul, Jurel to join India A in Australia

cricket Wriddhiman Saha announces retirement from all forms of cricket scr

Wriddhiman Saha announces retirement

Last of Rohit, Kohli, Ashwin & Jadeja together on home soil? Stalwarts' future uncertain after NZ series loss snt

Last of Rohit, Kohli, Ashwin & Jadeja together on home soil? Stalwarts' future uncertain after NZ series loss

Recent Stories

Donald Trump eyes US president post: Check out his net worth, source of income and more gcw

Donald Trump eyes US president post: Check out his net worth, source of income and more

US Election results 2024: A look at Kamala Harris' personal life, net worth and more gcw

US Election 2024: A look at Kamala Harris' personal life, net worth and more

UP SHOCKER! 4-year-old dies after choking on chewing gum in Kanpur, family blames manufacturer snt

UP SHOCKER! 4-year-old dies after choking on chewing gum in Kanpur, family blames manufacturer

BREAKING: PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve shk

PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence won't weaken India’s resolve

US elections: Hindu priests in Delhi hold hawan for Donald Trump's victory against Kamala Harris (WATCH) shk

US elections: Hindu priests in Delhi hold hawan for Donald Trump's victory against Kamala Harris (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon