Rahul, Jurel to join India A in Australia

KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel will travel to Australia early to join India A for additional match practice ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This decision was made due to their limited opportunities in the series against New Zealand.

Indian cricketers KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel will travel to Australia early to join India A for additional training ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They are expected to play in the second and final unofficial Test against Australia A. Rahul played in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru but didn't perform well. Whereas Jurel was used a a substitute wicketkeeper for injured Rishabh Pant in the first Test.

Also read: Wriddhiman Saha announces retirement

The Indian team will fly to Australia in two batches. The team management and selection panel made this decision due to the lack of sufficient opportunities for Rahul and Jurel. Indian team's practice match against Australia A scheduled before the first Test was canceled. Rohit Sharma explained the reason, stating that the team preferred focused training sessions over a practice game. He added that if a batter gets out, they would have to sit in the dugout all day without facing many deliveries.

The training plans in Perth are designed to benefit players who lack experience. Australia will also train at the same ground afterward. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is crucial for India to reach the World Test Championship final. India needs four wins to seal a spot in the final. The loss in the three-match series against New Zealand was a setback. India had announced an 18-member jumbo squad for the five-match series against the Baggy Greens.

Pacers Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, and Khaleel Ahmed have been included as reserve players. The first India-Australia Test starts on November 22 in Perth. The second Test (Day-Night) will be held in Adelaide from December 6. The third Test will be in Brisbane from December 14, the fourth in Melbourne from December 26, and the fifth in Sydney from January 3.

Also read: 7 IPL players who became millionaires overnight after retention

Latest Videos