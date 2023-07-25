India vs West Indies 2023: Team India could embrace a 'BazBall' approach in Tests

Team India might adopt a 'BazBall' approach in Tests, as evidenced by their scoring rate of 7.54 runs per over on day 4 of the second Test (declaring at 181/2 in 24 overs). This caught the attention of experts, who questioned Ishan Kishan during the post-match press conference about India's potential future playing style.

In response, India's wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan expressed his preference for playing Test cricket based on the match's situation. He emphasised that 'Bazball,' an aggressive and quick-scoring style of play similar to England's approach, should not be applied to every five-day game. Kishan made his Test debut during the West Indies tour and played a T20-style half-century in the second innings of the drawn second Test. His approach was tailored to the need of setting an imposing target quickly.

Also Read: Not Jadeja, but Rayadu feels THIS CSK player will replace Dhoni as captain

Kishan further explained that playing fast cricket depends on various factors, including the pitch conditions and the need of the hour. On pitches with turn and bounce, scoring quickly may not be practical, as it's essential to read the wicket properly. He mentioned that the Indian team comprises players who understand their roles in different formats and matches, and they should adapt their style based on the situation at hand.

Regarding his Test debut, Kishan revealed that he received valuable tips from Rishabh Pant during their time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Pant, who was replaced by Kishan for the West Indies tour, has been supportive and helpful in guiding Kishan to improve his game. Both players understand the importance of assessing the match's context and planning their approach accordingly, considering the five-day duration and the significance of executing strategies in Test cricket.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: James Anderson cost England the Ashes urn, says Michael Vaughan