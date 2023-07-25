Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs West Indies 2023: Team India could embrace a 'BazBall' approach in Tests

    Ishan Kishan, sheds light on Team India's approach towards Test matches, asserting that adopting an aggressive 'BazBall' style should be situation-based rather than a fixed template.

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Team India could embrace a 'BazBall' approach in Tests osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    Team India might adopt a 'BazBall' approach in Tests, as evidenced by their scoring rate of 7.54 runs per over on day 4 of the second Test (declaring at 181/2 in 24 overs). This caught the attention of experts, who questioned Ishan Kishan during the post-match press conference about India's potential future playing style.

    In response, India's wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan expressed his preference for playing Test cricket based on the match's situation. He emphasised that 'Bazball,' an aggressive and quick-scoring style of play similar to England's approach, should not be applied to every five-day game. Kishan made his Test debut during the West Indies tour and played a T20-style half-century in the second innings of the drawn second Test. His approach was tailored to the need of setting an imposing target quickly.

    Also Read: Not Jadeja, but Rayadu feels THIS CSK player will replace Dhoni as captain

    Kishan further explained that playing fast cricket depends on various factors, including the pitch conditions and the need of the hour. On pitches with turn and bounce, scoring quickly may not be practical, as it's essential to read the wicket properly. He mentioned that the Indian team comprises players who understand their roles in different formats and matches, and they should adapt their style based on the situation at hand.

    Regarding his Test debut, Kishan revealed that he received valuable tips from Rishabh Pant during their time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Pant, who was replaced by Kishan for the West Indies tour, has been supportive and helpful in guiding Kishan to improve his game. Both players understand the importance of assessing the match's context and planning their approach accordingly, considering the five-day duration and the significance of executing strategies in Test cricket.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: James Anderson cost England the Ashes urn, says Michael Vaughan

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs WI 2023: India targets 2-0 as rain delays first session on Day 5 osf

    IND vs WI 2023: India targets 2-0 as rain delays first session on Day 5

    Cricket Ashes 2023: James Anderson cost England the Ashes urn, says Michael Vaughan osf

    Ashes 2023: James Anderson cost England the Ashes urn, says Michael Vaughan

    Cricket Kerala pays tribute to Indian cricketer Minnu Mani with junction renaming osf

    Kerala pays tribute to Indian cricketer Minnu Mani with junction renaming

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Siraj confident Ashwin will do the job for team on final day of 2nd Test osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Siraj confident Ashwin will do the job for team on final day of 2nd Test

    Cricket Not Jadeja, but Rayadu feels THIS CSK player will replace Dhoni as captain osf

    Not Jadeja, but Rayadu feels THIS CSK player will replace Dhoni as captain

    Recent Stories

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon