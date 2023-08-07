Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ind vs WI 2023: West Indies emerge victorious in an exhilarating 2nd T20I battle

    West Indies emerged victorious in the second T20 international, achieving a hard-fought win by a slender margin of just 2 wickets, with 7 balls remaining in the match.

    Cricket Ind vs WI 2023: West Indies emerge victorious in an exhilarating 2nd T20I battle osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 9:31 AM IST

    The West Indies emerged victorious in the second T20 international, securing a win by the narrowest of margins. The match started with India's captain, Hardik Pandya, winning the toss and opting to bat first. However, his team, donning the blue jerseys, could only muster a below-par total of 152/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Despite the efforts of Tilak Varma, who played a brilliant maiden international half-century scoring 51 off 41 deliveries, and his partnership of 42 runs with Ishan Kishan (27 off 23), the Indian batting lineup struggled to post a formidable target. In response, the West Indian bowlers, led by Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, and Romario Shepherd, all claimed 2 wickets each, contributing significantly to restrict the Indian batsmen.

    The West Indies, however, encountered a shaky start during their chase, losing a wicket on the very first ball and another in the same over, bowled by the ever-effective Hardik Pandya (3/35). Arshdeep Singh further compounded their troubles by dismissing Kyle Mayers for 15 runs in his second over.

    But it was wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran, who took charge at number 4, and ignited the West Indies' comeback with an attacking display right from the powerplay. He accelerated the run rate and, in partnership with skipper Rovman Powell, amassed 57 runs for the fourth wicket. Nicholas Pooran's splendid innings earned him his 10th T20I half-century, but he fell to Mukesh Kumar when the team still required 27 runs off 42 balls. His knock consisted of six fours and four maximums, showcasing his ability to find the boundaries at will.

    Also Read: Global T20 Canada: Azam Khan's quirky wicketkeeping style goes viral (Watch)

    Shimron Hetmyer, adding a run-a-ball 22, provided valuable support, but the Windies faced another hiccup, losing a flurry of wickets towards the end. The situation looked grim, but Akeal Hosein rose to the occasion, scoring 16 off 10 balls, ably accompanied by Alzarri Joseph (10* off 8). The duo displayed nerves of steel and orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, guiding their team from 129/8 to a remarkable victory with seven balls to spare.

    While Hardik Pandya was the standout performer among the Indian bowlers, his figures were slightly on the expensive side. Yuzvendra Chahal, although bowling only three overs, managed to claim 2 crucial wickets, conceding just 19 runs. Arshdeep Singh (1/34) and Mukesh Kumar (1/35) were also among the wicket-takers but proved to be a touch expensive. Unfortunately, Ravi Bishnoi (0/31) went wicketless, while Axar Patel's services with the ball weren't required on this occasion.

    The match provided a rollercoaster of emotions for both teams and the fans, showcasing the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, where the game could change dramatically at any moment. The West Indies' determination and skill, coupled with India's valiant efforts, made for an enthralling spectacle for all the spectators.

    We move to the 3rd T20I of the 5-match series, it is a must-win game for India and expect them to come hard at the hosts on Tuesday.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan says its team will travel to India for mega ICC event

