    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan says its team will travel to India for mega ICC event

    Pakistan's Foreign Office said, "We have consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023."

    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 9:31 PM IST

    Pakistan's government has announced that the country will send its cricket team to India for the upcoming international ODI World Cup. This resolution comes following Pakistan's previous contemplation of withdrawing from the World Cup due to India's refusal to participate in the Asia Cup 2023 held in Pakistan. 

    In a press release, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan underscored the importance of keeping sports and politics separate. The statement acknowledged the cricket board's concerns over player safety given the strained bilateral relationship.

    The Foreign Office articulated, "Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023."

    The ODI World Cup follows the Asia Cup, which was initially intended to be hosted by Pakistan. However, due to India's reservations about travelling there, Sri Lanka was chosen as a co-host, and India's matches were relocated to Sri Lanka.

    The statement further highlighted, "Pakistan's decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India's intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its Cricket Team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup."

    Notably, Pakistan officials conducted security assessments at the venues where they will play their World Cup matches. This marks the first time since the 2016 T20 World Cup that Pakistan's men's cricket team will visit India. Their last series in India dates back to 2012-2013. In recent times, their encounters have been limited to tournaments like the Asia Cup and World Cup.

    In the upcoming year, cricket enthusiasts can anticipate multiple India-Pakistan matches. The teams may face each other thrice during the Asia Cup, as they are placed in the same group. Their World Cup clash is scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad, though safety concerns could potentially alter this date.

