IND vs WI 2023: West Indies deliver spirited performance to secure thrilling win against India in the 1st T20I

In a gripping cricket encounter, West Indies showcased a spirited performance to defend an average total and secure a thrilling win against a young Indian team. The Indian run chase got off to a rocky start as they experienced a batting collapse.

West Indies delivered an energetic performance, successfully defending an average total to secure an exhilarating victory against a young Indian team. The Indian run chase did not begin well, with both Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan departing early with single-digit scores. Akeal Hosein bowled tightly in the Powerplay, dismissing Gill, while the returning Obed McCoy also contributed by removing the in-form Kishan.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma tried to rebuild the innings with a 39-run partnership for the third wicket. Suryakumar scored a run-a-ball 21, while Tilak was impressive with a fantastic 39 off 22 balls on his international debut, showcasing his talent with a glorious six and three boundaries.

However, after Suryakumar's dismissal just before the drinks break, the Indian batsmen struggled to find their rhythm and fell short of the target. Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, and Axar Patel got into double figures, but failed to stay at the crease long enough to make a significant impact. Jason Holder bowled a fantastic 16th over, claiming the wicket of the Indian skipper and witnessing Samson getting run-out, even delivering a brilliant maiden over.

Towards the end of the innings, Arshdeep Singh displayed glimpses of his batting talent, but it wasn't enough. In the final over bowled by Romario Shepherd, India needed 10 runs, but they could only manage five, and Arshdeep got run out on the penultimate ball of the match.

West Indies' collective bowling effort played a crucial role in their narrow 4-run victory. With the exception of Alzarri Joseph, every bowler contributed to the match-winning performance. Holder, McCoy, and Shepherd took a couple of wickets each, while Hosein secured one wicket and proved to be very economical.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's return journey from Caribbean to India on a charter flight raises concerns about carbon emission

Earlier, after winning the toss, Rovman Powell chose to bat first, and India handed debuts to Mukesh Kumar and Tilak Varma. Brandon King showed aggression during the initial field restrictions, but Kyle Mayers struggled at the other end. Hardik Pandya introduced spin early, and Yuzvendra Chahal made an immediate impact by dismissing both openers in his first over. Nicholas Pooran came in and attacked Axar Patel during the final over of the Powerplay, taking West Indies to 54/2 in 6 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav, following Chahal's lead, also had an immediate impact, dismissing Johnson Charles cheaply, with debutant Tilak showing incredible fielding skills. Captain Powell and Nicholas Pooran played cautiously, adding 38 runs for the fourth wicket.

Hardik Pandya, after three economical overs, returned to the attack and claimed the crucial wicket of Pooran, putting the home side under pressure. Powell fought valiantly but lost partners Shimron Hetmyer in the penultimate over, limiting West Indies to an average total. Mukesh Kumar bowled brilliantly in the death overs, helping India restrict the Windies below 150.

Also Read: Manoj Tiwary bids farewell to Cricket after stellar domestic career