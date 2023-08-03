Manoj Tiwary bids farewell to Cricket after stellar domestic career

Manoj Tiwary, the former India batter, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, culminating a remarkable 19-year domestic career. Playing for Bengal throughout his domestic journey, Tiwary achieved an incredible milestone by winning the IPL title with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012, etching his name in cricket history by guiding his team to victory with his heroic performance in the last over of the chase. Although he earned a spot in the India squad for the 2012 T20 World Cup, he didn't get a chance to play in the tournament.

Tiwary's cricketing journey began and concluded at the iconic Eden Gardens, where he made his first-class debut in 2004 and bid farewell in 2023. His last match was the Ranji Trophy final, where he showcased his batting prowess by top-scoring for Bengal in the second innings. Prior to that, he served as the captain of the Bengal team in the preceding Ranji season.

"Goodbye to the game of cricket," Tiwary wrote in his retirement note on social media. "This game has given me everything, I mean every single thing which I had never dreamt of, starting from the times when my life was challenged by different forms of difficulties. Will ever be grateful to this game and to GOD, who has always been in my side throughout. Taking this opportunity to convey my sincere gratitude to the people who all have played a part in my cricketing journey.

"Thank you to my all my coaches starting from my childhood till last year who all have played a part in my cricketing achievements. Manabendra Ghosh, my father figure like coach has been the pillar in the cricketing journey. If he had not been there then I would had not reached anywhere in cricketing circle. Thank u Sir and wish u a speedy recovery, as your health is not keeping well."

Throughout his illustrious career, Tiwary amassed a staggering 9,908 runs in first-class cricket, narrowly missing the coveted 10,000-run milestone. His impressive average of 48.56, accompanied by 29 centuries and 45 half-centuries, attests to his consistency and class as a batsman. In List A cricket, he scored 5,581 runs in 169 games at an average of 42.28. In his 12-match ODI career, he struck one memorable century against West Indies in Chennai in December 2011.

Despite making an impressive India debut in an ODI against Australia in 2008, Tiwary faced intermittent opportunities to showcase his talent at the international level. Various injuries and stiff competition for spots in the national team limited his chances to represent India more frequently. Nevertheless, he continued to evolve as a batter and broke several records for Bengal, gaining recognition as a formidable all-round player.

In the IPL, Tiwary plied his trade for Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils), and Punjab Kings. Across 183 T20 matches, he amassed 3,436 runs, impressing fans with his aggressive style of play and a commendable strike rate of 116.43.

