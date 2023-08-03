Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli's return journey from Caribbean to India on a charter flight raises concerns about carbon emission

    Indian cricket sensation, Virat Kohli, faced scrutiny as he returned from the West Indies tour on a chartered flight. While celebrating his 500th international appearance with a stellar century, Kohli's choice of travel mode ignited a debate over carbon emissions and responsible travel practices. 

    Cricket Virat Kohli's return journey from Caribbean to India on a charter flight raises concerns about carbon emission osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 8:05 PM IST

    Indian cricket team's superstar, Virat Kohli, had a remarkable Test series against West Indies, marking his 500th international appearance with a sensational century. While his performances on the field were commendable, his choice of travel back to India attracted criticism from some social media users.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    After featuring in the first match of the ODI series, Kohli, along with other senior players, was given a well-deserved rest for the T20I matches. He took to Instagram to share pictures from his return journey, revealing that Global Air Charter Services arranged a special flight for the cricket star. However, this announcement didn't sit well with some Twitter users who expressed concern over the harmful impact of carbon emissions associated with chartered flights.

    The issue of carbon footprint has become a subject of growing importance in recent times, and Kohli's choice of travel brought attention to the need for eco-friendly alternatives, especially in the context of high-profile sports events involving international travel.

    Also Read: KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unlikely for Asia Cup 2023, eyes on ODI World Cup return

    In the midst of discussions surrounding the environmental impact, former India batter Mohammed Kaif shared his observations about the ongoing tour of West Indies. He opined that the tour seemed to be taken lightly, evident from the experimentation and opportunities given to young players. Both Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma were rested for two out of three ODI encounters, highlighting the team's focus on giving chances to emerging talents.

    While Kohli's on-field performances continue to garner praise, his travel choices have sparked a broader conversation about the responsibility of athletes and celebrities to consider sustainable travel options and contribute to the global efforts towards combating climate change. As the world becomes more conscious of its environmental footprint, discussions about responsible travel practices are likely to become increasingly prevalent.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 8:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Manoj Tiwary bids farewell to Cricket after stellar domestic career osf

    Manoj Tiwary bids farewell to Cricket after stellar domestic career

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Team India eyes historic milestone in 200th T20I against Windies osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Team India eyes historic milestone in 200th T20I against Windies

    Cricket James Anderson's experience vital for England in upcoming Test Series against India, says Nasser Hussain osf

    James Anderson's experience vital for England in upcoming Test Series against India, says Nasser Hussain

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Hardik Pandya disappointed with facilities provided by West Indies osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Hardik Pandya disappointed with facilities provided by West Indies

    Cricket KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unlikely for Asia Cup 2023, eyes on ODI World Cup return osf

    KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unlikely for Asia Cup 2023, eyes on ODI World Cup return

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: AI cameras detect 328 govt vehicles violating traffic rules; 10 MPs fined anr

    Kerala: AI cameras detect 328 govt vehicles violating traffic rules; 10 MPs fined

    Ananya Panday flaunts toned body in pink bikini; see photos ADC

    Ananya Panday flaunts toned body in pink bikini; see photos

    Ooty to Coonoor: 5 weekend hill-destinations from Chennai ATG

    Ooty to Coonoor: 5 weekend hill-destinations from Chennai

    Puri to Chandipur: 10 serene beaches of Odisha ATG EAI

    Puri to Chandipur: 10 serene beaches of Odisha

    Cricket Manoj Tiwary bids farewell to Cricket after stellar domestic career osf

    Manoj Tiwary bids farewell to Cricket after stellar domestic career

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon