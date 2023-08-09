IND vs WI 2023: Suryakumar Yadav shines as India clinches victory in the 3rd T20I

West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the coin toss and chose to bat first, anticipating that the pitch would progressively slow down during the match. The Windies' opening batsmen, Brandon King and Kyle Mayers, initiated a strong beginning by contributing 55 runs in just 7.3 overs.

Axar Patel, who didn't have a chance to bowl in the second T20I, bowled all his four overs during the drinks break and secured the initial breakthrough for India by dismissing Mayers (25 off 20) in the eighth over. The visiting team leaned towards spin bowlers from the second over onwards, effectively controlling the scoring rate following the Powerplay.

During his time at the crease, Johnson Charles (12 off 14) encountered difficulties, frequently missing his slog sweeps before eventually being dismissed leg-before-wicket. Nicholas Pooran entered the game in his usual fourth position and once again displayed his menacing form, launching his innings with a rapid start. However, Kuldeep Yadav, making a comeback, altered the course of the match by taking the wickets of Pooran (20 off 12) and the well-set King (42 off 42) in the 15th over. Kuldeep concluded his performance with figures of 4 overs, 28 runs conceded, and 3 wickets.

Skipper Powell showcased remarkable batting prowess, assuming responsibility for concluding the innings with an exceptional unbeaten knock of 40 runs from just 19 balls. His performance enabled West Indies to establish their highest first-innings total in the series thus far. Local player Shimron Hetmyer (9 off 8) failed once again and was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar, who bowled his first over in the 18th over. Arshdeep Singh was costly in terms of runs conceded, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya remained unable to secure any wickets.

Pursuing a target of 160 for victory, India once again encountered a challenging start as both of their opening batsmen were dismissed within the initial five overs. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had an impressive start to his international career, did not replicate the same success in T20Is, losing his form in the first over bowled by Obed McCoy. Shubman Gill continued to struggle throughout the series and was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph. Prior to his dismissal, Gill witnessed a lively Suryakumar Yadav for a brief period, and the latter sustained his impressive performance.

Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) and Tilak Varma formed a crucial partnership of 87 runs for the third wicket, seizing control of the game from the hosts. Suryakumar Yadav showcased his dominance with an aggressive knock of 83 runs off 44 balls, including 10 fours and 4 sixes. His exceptional form was a significant obstacle for the West Indies team. The two Mumbai Indians (MI) players exhibited their class and distinctively positive approach, even as rain intermittently fell during the majority of the chase. Alzarri Joseph (4 overs, 25 runs, 2 wickets) managed to break this partnership, preventing Suryakumar Yadav from achieving a well-deserved century.

Hardik Pandya was promoted ahead of Sanju Samson, who appeared a bit uncertain in his wicket-keeping duties despite making a crucial stumping of the dangerous Nicholas Pooran. Samson also adopted a cautious approach while batting. Tilak Varma remained stranded at 49 runs off 37 balls when Pandya (20 off 15) decided to take an aggressive approach, delivering a finishing blow against Powell and the West Indies team. This unbeaten partnership of 43 runs for the fourth wicket secured a seven-wicket victory for India within the 18th over, concluding their tour of the West Indies.