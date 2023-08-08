Rohit Sharma's hilarious response to fan's Pakistan query leaves everyone amused

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma's witty response to a fan's question about the toughest Pakistan bowler to face has captured attention. During an event in the USA, Rohit's humorous reply left his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, in splits.

During an event in the USA, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma delivered a side-splitting response to a fan's question. The 36-year-old batsman, known for his wit, left everyone thoroughly entertained with his humorous reply. Rohit Sharma, who recently featured in India's successful three-match ODI series against West Indies, decided to sit out the second and third ODI matches to give young players a chance and experiment with team combinations ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup. Currently, as Team India faces West Indies in a T20I series, Rohit Sharma is taking a short vacation accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

When asked about the toughest Pakistani bowler to face during the event, Rohit responded with a witty twist that had his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, bursting into laughter.

"Pakistan team mein sab ache hai. Mai kisi ka naam nahi loonga. Bada bada controversy hota hai (All the pacers in the Pakistan team are equally good. I will not pick any individual. It creates a big controversy)," Rohit humorously quipped in response to the fan's question.

"Ek ka naam lete hai toh doosre ko acha nahi lagta. Doosre ka lete hai toh teesre ko acha nahi lagta. Saare hi ache hai (If I take one player's name, the second will feel bad. If I take the second player's name, then the third will feel bad. I think all of them are good)," he playfully added.

While Rohit Sharma takes a break, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been leading Team India in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. Unfortunately, the visitors are currently trailing 0-2 in the five-match series.

The third T20I match between the two teams is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. As for Rohit Sharma, he has a few more weeks of rest before he gears up for the Asia Cup 2023 campaign.

