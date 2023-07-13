IND vs WI 2023: India dominates opening day of first Test with stellar bowling and opening partnership

In an action-packed opening day of the Test match between West Indies and India, the visitors showcased their dominance with an exceptional bowling performance, bundling out the hosts for a modest total. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin led the charge, claiming eight wickets between them, while India's opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma displayed resilience and skill, forging a solid opening partnership.

The opening day of the 1st Test match between West Indies and India culminated in an enthralling display of Test cricket. Despite losing the toss, India showcased their prowess by dismissing the hosts for a mere 150 runs. Remarkably, India's opening pair managed to remain unscathed while adding an impressive 80 runs to the scoreboard.

The bowling duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin proved to be instrumental in India's success, claiming a combined total of eight wickets, with the final two falling in the evening session. Debutant Alick Athanaze emerged as the top scorer for the Windies with a valiant knock of 47 runs. Ashwin's exceptional performance not only resulted in his 33rd Test 5-wicket haul but also saw him surpass the monumental milestone of 700 wickets in international cricket, a feat that etched his name in the record books.

Following their exceptional bowling display, India's newest opening pair, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma, displayed commendable batting skills as they confidently accumulated 80 runs. Although there were a couple of close appeals and a review against Rohit Sharma, the umpire's initial not-out decision, which stood due to the umpire's call, provided a reprieve for the Indian skipper early on in his innings. Despite a brief rain interruption lasting five minutes, it had minimal impact on the India openers, who continued to assert themselves.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, after a patient start, showcased his flair by elegantly executing an uppercut on his 16th delivery, setting the tone for his unbeaten knock. He maintained his momentum, hitting six boundaries along the way. The quick bowlers, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, and Jomel Warrican, posed a formidable challenge for the Indian batsmen, maintaining a tight line and length. However, the India openers successfully reduced the deficit to a mere 70 runs, firmly placing their team in a strong position heading into the second day of the Test match.

