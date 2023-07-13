Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2023: India dominates opening day of first Test with stellar bowling and opening partnership

    In an action-packed opening day of the Test match between West Indies and India, the visitors showcased their dominance with an exceptional bowling performance, bundling out the hosts for a modest total. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin led the charge, claiming eight wickets between them, while India's opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma displayed resilience and skill, forging a solid opening partnership.

    cricket IND vs WI 2023: India dominates opening day of first Test with stellar bowling and opening partnership osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 1:14 PM IST

    The opening day of the 1st Test match between West Indies and India culminated in an enthralling display of Test cricket. Despite losing the toss, India showcased their prowess by dismissing the hosts for a mere 150 runs. Remarkably, India's opening pair managed to remain unscathed while adding an impressive 80 runs to the scoreboard.

    The bowling duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin proved to be instrumental in India's success, claiming a combined total of eight wickets, with the final two falling in the evening session. Debutant Alick Athanaze emerged as the top scorer for the Windies with a valiant knock of 47 runs. Ashwin's exceptional performance not only resulted in his 33rd Test 5-wicket haul but also saw him surpass the monumental milestone of 700 wickets in international cricket, a feat that etched his name in the record books.

    Also Read: India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli Poised to achieve Sachin Tendulkar's unique feat

    Following their exceptional bowling display, India's newest opening pair, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma, displayed commendable batting skills as they confidently accumulated 80 runs. Although there were a couple of close appeals and a review against Rohit Sharma, the umpire's initial not-out decision, which stood due to the umpire's call, provided a reprieve for the Indian skipper early on in his innings. Despite a brief rain interruption lasting five minutes, it had minimal impact on the India openers, who continued to assert themselves.

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, after a patient start, showcased his flair by elegantly executing an uppercut on his 16th delivery, setting the tone for his unbeaten knock. He maintained his momentum, hitting six boundaries along the way. The quick bowlers, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, and Jomel Warrican, posed a formidable challenge for the Indian batsmen, maintaining a tight line and length. However, the India openers successfully reduced the deficit to a mere 70 runs, firmly placing their team in a strong position heading into the second day of the Test match.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: India confirms Asia Cup schedule in Sri Lanka, rules out Pakistan visit

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    India Vs West Indies 2023: Ravichandran Ashwins spins his way to mutilple milestones

    India Vs West Indies 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin spins his way to mutilple milestones

    cricket Major League Cricket 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know osf

    Major League Cricket 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know

    cricket IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli reflects on his 12-Year Test journey and shares conversation with Rahul Dravid osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli reflects on his 12-Year Test journey and shares conversation with Rahul Dravid

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Rohit Sharma expresses frustration over India's pace attack injuries osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Rohit Sharma expresses frustration over India's pace attack injuries

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli Poised to achieve Sachin Tendulkar's unique feat osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli Poised to achieve Sachin Tendulkar's unique feat

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Gaffe-prone Biden calls Ukraine President Zelenskyy as 'Vladimir' at NATO Summit; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Gaffe-prone Biden calls Ukraine President Zelenskyy as 'Vladimir' at NATO Summit; video goes viral

    Hi Nanna: Mrunal Thakur, Nani's family entertainer to hit theatres on THIS date ADC

    Hi Nanna: Mrunal Thakur, Nani's family entertainer to hit theatres on THIS date

    German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 powerful dog breed RBA EAI

    German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 powerful dog breed

    New twist in Bengaluru double murder probe; business rivalry motive emerges vkp

    New twist in Bengaluru double murder probe; business rivalry motive emerges

    India acts as link between global south and western world: PM Modi AJR

    India acts as link between global south and western world: PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon
    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon