Asia Cup 2023: India confirms Asia Cup schedule in Sri Lanka, rules out Pakistan visit

Arun Dhumal, the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), confirmed on Wednesday that the schedule for the Asia Cup has been finalised. He stated that the much-anticipated games between India and Pakistan will take place in Sri Lanka, as the Indian team will not be travelling to Pakistan.

Dhumal, who is currently attending the ICC Chief Executives Meet in Durban, revealed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB representative Zaka Ashraf met to finalise the schedule ahead of the ICC Board meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The schedule includes four league-stage games in Pakistan, followed by nine games in Sri Lanka, including the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan.

Dhumal clarified that contrary to reports in the Pakistani media, there were no discussions or plans for India to travel to Pakistan, and only the schedule was finalised.

It is likely that India will play against Pakistan in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, just like in the 2010 edition of the tournament, while Pakistan's only home match will be against Nepal.

"Mr Jay Shah has not agreed to any invitation and will not be travelling to Pakistan," the IPL chairman, who is in Durban, said.

