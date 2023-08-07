Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2023: Hardik Pandya expresses displeasure over India's batting performance in 2nd T20I

    Indian cricket team's skipper, Hardik Pandya, expressed disappointment after their second consecutive defeat against West Indies in the 2nd T20I. Pandya criticised the batting performance and emphasised the need for the batters to take more responsibility. 

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    India's skipper, Hardik Pandya, expressed his dissatisfaction after his team suffered a second consecutive defeat against West Indies in the 2nd T20I. He criticized the batting display, stating that the batters need to take more responsibility in the future matches. India managed to score only 152/7 in the second T20I, which was marginally better than their previous game's total of 145/9.

    Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pandya said "If I am being honest that was a not a pleasing batting performance. The wickets were falling and the track was on the slower side. We could have batted better. 160 plus or 170 would have been a good total.

    "Batters need to take more responsibility," Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

    India is currently trailing in the five-match series with several key players, including Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sanju Samson, struggling to make an impact with the bat.

    Pandya emphasised the need for a balanced team, relying on their top seven batters to perform and hoping the bowlers can lead them to victory. He also praised the performance of debutant Tilak Varma, who impressed with his batting.

    "With the current combination we have we will have to trust our top seven batters to come good and hope the bowlers win you games. We have to find ways to make sure we have the right balance, but at the same time, batters need to take more responsibility." added Pandya

    The West Indies skipper, Rovman Powell, expressed his delight with the victory, acknowledging the importance of their performance against spin bowling. He also explained his strategy of using one-over spells for the bowlers to counter the batters' aggression.

    "It's a very good position to be in. Hopefully we can keep winning. We always knew it was going to come down to how we batted against spin. Shows cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties." On shuffling his bowlers throughout the innings, he said "I realised that whenever batters go at the bowlers, they don't go at the first over. So I tried to eliminate that and gave my bowlers one-over spells, especially fast bowlers because it is very hot."

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
