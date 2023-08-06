Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan captain's remark on India's emerging Asia Cup team sparks debate on social media

    Pakistan cricket captain Mohammad Haris' recent comment about India's Emerging Asia Cup team has ignited a spirited debate among cricket fans on social media. Following Pakistan A's victory over India A in the final, Haris expressed his views on the quality of the teams, dismissing the notion that Pakistan had an advantage with more experienced players. 

    Cricket Pakistan captain's remark on India's emerging Asia Cup team sparks debate on social media osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 4:21 PM IST

    The Emerging Asia Cup final between India A and Pakistan A grabbed the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. While India A was considered the favourite heading into the title-decider, Pakistan A emerged victorious by a margin of 128 runs. Following the match, discussions about the quality of the two sides have been buzzing, with Pakistan A captain Mohammad Haris expressing his views on the topic.

    Haris refuted the claim that Pakistan had an advantage due to more experienced players, countering comparisons with the IPL experience of Indian players. He emphasised that Pakistan did not request India to send junior players to the tournament and defended the competitive nature of both teams.

    "Jis tarah log keh rahe hain wo bade leke aye they, hum chote bacche they, to hamne to nahi kaha tha ke aap chote ladke leke aao. Ye kehte hai ki aapka international experience tha. International experience kitna hai. Saim ke 5 matche hai, mere 6 match hai. Saare T20 hai. Inke team pe IPL ke 260 matches ka experience hai. (People are saying that Pakistan sent a team with many seniors. We did not ask them to send little kids to the tournament. They say that we had international experience in our team. How much international matches have we played but? Saim has played 5, I have played 6. Those guys (India players) have played 260 IPL matches)," Haris said in a video that has emerged on social media. said Haris

    The video of Haris' remarks has circulated widely on social media, generating intense discussions among fans about the teams' composition and competitiveness. The controversy surrounding the statement adds to the excitement of the rivalry between Pakistan and India in cricket.

    Also Read: Global T20 Canada: Azam Khan's quirky wicketkeeping style goes viral (Watch)

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2023, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Global T20 Canada: Azam Khan's quirky wicketkeeping style goes viral (Watch) osf

    Global T20 Canada: Azam Khan's quirky wicketkeeping style goes viral (Watch)

    Cricket Glenn McGrath predicts top four teams for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 osf

    Glenn McGrath predicts top four teams for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

    Cricket Rohit Sharma hints at T20 World Cup ambitions; excited for 2024 mega event in USA and West Indies osf

    Rohit Sharma hints at T20 World Cup ambitions; excited for 2024 mega event in USA and West Indies

    Cricket Yuzvendra Chahal embraces team's priorities amidst selection challenges in the Indian team osf

    Yuzvendra Chahal embraces team's priorities amidst selection challenges in the Indian team

    Cricket Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan arrested and sentenced to three years osf

    Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan arrested and sentenced to three years

    Recent Stories

    Your guide to a balanced complexion: 7 essential tips for managing Oily Skin MSW EAI

    Your guide to a balanced complexion: 7 essential tips for managing Oily Skin

    Best Sunday ever Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers food friendship bands netizens react gcw

    'Best Sunday ever': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers food, friendship bands; netizens react

    JD-S is not bankrupt to join hands with BJP: Kumaraswamy

    JD-S is not bankrupt to join hands with BJP: Kumaraswamy

    UP Siddharthnagar Shocker: 2 minors forced to drink urine over suspicion of theft, tortured with chillies, injected with fluid

    UP Siddharthnagar Shocker: 2 minors forced to drink urine, tortured with chillies over suspicion of theft

    Quitting Binge eating: 7 promising ways to leave this unhealthy habit LMA

    Quitting Binge eating: 7 promising ways to leave this unhealthy habit

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon