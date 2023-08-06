Pakistan captain's remark on India's emerging Asia Cup team sparks debate on social media

Pakistan cricket captain Mohammad Haris' recent comment about India's Emerging Asia Cup team has ignited a spirited debate among cricket fans on social media. Following Pakistan A's victory over India A in the final, Haris expressed his views on the quality of the teams, dismissing the notion that Pakistan had an advantage with more experienced players.

The Emerging Asia Cup final between India A and Pakistan A grabbed the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. While India A was considered the favourite heading into the title-decider, Pakistan A emerged victorious by a margin of 128 runs. Following the match, discussions about the quality of the two sides have been buzzing, with Pakistan A captain Mohammad Haris expressing his views on the topic.

Haris refuted the claim that Pakistan had an advantage due to more experienced players, countering comparisons with the IPL experience of Indian players. He emphasised that Pakistan did not request India to send junior players to the tournament and defended the competitive nature of both teams.

"Jis tarah log keh rahe hain wo bade leke aye they, hum chote bacche they, to hamne to nahi kaha tha ke aap chote ladke leke aao. Ye kehte hai ki aapka international experience tha. International experience kitna hai. Saim ke 5 matche hai, mere 6 match hai. Saare T20 hai. Inke team pe IPL ke 260 matches ka experience hai. (People are saying that Pakistan sent a team with many seniors. We did not ask them to send little kids to the tournament. They say that we had international experience in our team. How much international matches have we played but? Saim has played 5, I have played 6. Those guys (India players) have played 260 IPL matches)," Haris said in a video that has emerged on social media. said Haris

The video of Haris' remarks has circulated widely on social media, generating intense discussions among fans about the teams' composition and competitiveness. The controversy surrounding the statement adds to the excitement of the rivalry between Pakistan and India in cricket.

Also Read: Global T20 Canada: Azam Khan's quirky wicketkeeping style goes viral (Watch)