Sanju Samson to undergo treatment, set to miss third round of Ranji Trophy

Samson scored a blistering 40 ball T20I-century against Bangladesh in his last international outing, and thereby he is likely to be picked for India's next series away to South Africa beginning on November 8.

cricket Sanju Samson to undergo treatment, set to miss third round of Ranji Trophy scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 10:16 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

India cricketer Sanju Samson will undergo treatment for a mucus cyst on his lower lip. Therefore, the Kerala batter is set to miss the third round of Ranji Trophy that commences on Saturday (October 26). The 29-year-old has opted for the procedure in order to be fully ready for the South Africa tour in November. 

Also read:  India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1: IND lose Rohit after Washington's 7-for restricts NZ to 259

Samson scored a blistering 40 ball T20I-century against Bangladesh in his last international outing, and thereby he is likely to be picked for India's next series away to South Africa beginning on November 8. The right-handed batter has been in brilliant form having scored two hundred's in his last five innings in both international and domestic circuit. 

The Kerala wicket-keeper batsman was at the crease unbeaten on 15 off 13 balls with two fours and a six to his name when play was called off on the second day of the Ranji Trophy clash against Karnataka. Kerala, who are occupying second spot in Group C, with a win and a draw, will take on Bengal from October 26 to 29 in Kolkata. 

India will play four-match T20I series in South Africa, before traveling to Australia for the much anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Keeping in mind the five-Test series against the Baggy Greens, the selectors are likely to rest senior players for the South Africa tour. 

Samson is not part of India's red ball set up. However, couple of brilliant knocks in South Africa could propel the wicket-keeper batter into consideration for the Test team.  

Also read:  India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin shatters WTC record

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1: IND lose Rohit Sharma after Washington Sundar's 7-for restricts NZ to 259 scr

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1: IND lose Rohit after Washington's 7-for restricts NZ to 259

cricket India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar bags 7 wickets as NZ dismissed for 259 on Day 1 scr

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar bags 7 wickets as NZ dismissed for 259 on Day 1

cricket India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin shatters World Test Championship record scr

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin shatters WTC record

cricket South Africa Ends 10-Year Asia Test Drought, Beats Bangladesh scr

BAN vs SA: South Africa's historic Test win in Asia

cricket India vs New Zealand: Steady start for NZ in 2nd Test scr

India vs New Zealand: Steady start for NZ in 2nd Test

Recent Stories

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis shk

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024 NTI

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024

Chelakkara byelection: Candidates of three fronts UDF LDF BJP declare assets; Check anr

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching? RBA

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching?

Felt humiliated in Bengaluru Bihar man shares experience of regional bias viral reddit post sparks debate vkp

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon