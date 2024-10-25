Sanju Samson to undergo treatment, set to miss third round of Ranji Trophy

Samson scored a blistering 40 ball T20I-century against Bangladesh in his last international outing, and thereby he is likely to be picked for India's next series away to South Africa beginning on November 8.

India cricketer Sanju Samson will undergo treatment for a mucus cyst on his lower lip. Therefore, the Kerala batter is set to miss the third round of Ranji Trophy that commences on Saturday (October 26). The 29-year-old has opted for the procedure in order to be fully ready for the South Africa tour in November.

Also read: India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1: IND lose Rohit after Washington's 7-for restricts NZ to 259

Samson scored a blistering 40 ball T20I-century against Bangladesh in his last international outing, and thereby he is likely to be picked for India's next series away to South Africa beginning on November 8. The right-handed batter has been in brilliant form having scored two hundred's in his last five innings in both international and domestic circuit.

The Kerala wicket-keeper batsman was at the crease unbeaten on 15 off 13 balls with two fours and a six to his name when play was called off on the second day of the Ranji Trophy clash against Karnataka. Kerala, who are occupying second spot in Group C, with a win and a draw, will take on Bengal from October 26 to 29 in Kolkata.

India will play four-match T20I series in South Africa, before traveling to Australia for the much anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Keeping in mind the five-Test series against the Baggy Greens, the selectors are likely to rest senior players for the South Africa tour.

Samson is not part of India's red ball set up. However, couple of brilliant knocks in South Africa could propel the wicket-keeper batter into consideration for the Test team.

Also read: India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin shatters WTC record

Latest Videos